Scout Report: Chris Mochrie’s Dunfermline debut and stat that stands out from games at Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Scout Report: Chris Mochrie’s Dunfermline debut and stat that stands out from games at Dundee United

By Craig Cairns
August 9 2022, 11.58am Updated: August 9 2022, 2.37pm
Chris Mochrie made his Pars debut.
Chris Mochrie made his Pars debut. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline Athletic bounced back from their disappointing cup exit with back-to-back wins to kick off League One.

The comfortable 3-0 win over FC Edinburgh on Saturday came in new surroundings at the Meadowbank Stadium.

Pars fans were packed behind barriers in the capital on the same level as the players, in scenes more suited to an amateur match between local social clubs.

Chris Mochrie’s goal against the 10 men of Edinburgh put a shine on the result, but it was no more than they – and he – deserved.

Last week Courier Sport broke the news that the 19-year-old was joining on loan from Dundee United – and he didn’t take long to make his mark.

Involved immediately

The youngster was sent on in place of Craig Wighton on the 63rd minute.

Mochrie can play across the midfield and his instinct was to play deeper and narrower than the man he replaced.

He was immediately involved, linking mostly with Joe Chalmers who assisted his debut goal.

The loanee ran onto the through ball and showed terrific composure to wait for the keeper to make his move.

In the five minutes he was involved Mochrie had been on the ball a number of times, never giving it away, and had scored.

Versatility

As the game progressed Mochrie drifted across the pitch more, always playing with his head up in possession and looking to go forward.

Mochrie’s versatility was noted by Pars assistant Dave Mackay after the match and this was reflected by his willingness to come inside to link with teammates.

Chris Mochrie celebrates with his teammates after his debut goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.

With a small squad Mochrie’s ability in wide areas, as well as in several midfield positions, is welcome.

Stat that stands out

Last season he played 447 minutes in the Scottish Premiership for Dundee United, according to Wyscout.

The vast majority of those came during his three starts and three sub appearances in the Premiership in Tam Courts’ youthful side.

What is noticeable from his minutes on the pitch so far for United is his passing accuracy of 86%.

That number stands up when looking only at passes into the final third.

He also appeared to drift across the park during his top-flight minutes – with his average heatmap failing to nail down a specific area.

Chris Mochrie's average heat map for Dundee United last season.
Chris Mochrie’s average heat map for Dundee United last season. Source: Wyscout.

It was an impressive debut from the 19-year-old though and came at a time when Dunfermline were comfortable against 10 men.

However, on this evidence, Mochrie does appear to have the attributes that will come in handy against more stubborn defences.

Dunfermline boss James McPake praises ‘one of the good guys’ Liam Fontaine and hopes to work with him in future

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]