EXCLUSIVE: Mathew Cudjoe recalls Bayern Munich brush with Rangers rival as Dundee United kid plots path to the top

Playing in front of 60,000 in the Ghanaian top-flight.

Training alongside the cream of young European talent with Bayern Munich.

Showing sufficient promise at Dundee United to reportedly attract interest from English Premier League side Brighton.

At 18 years of age, Mathew Cudjoe has already packed in plenty.

However, the Tangerines kid insists these are merely the formative steps on his road to the top.

Cudjoe climbed off the bench to dazzle against Livingston on Sunday, illuminating a dreary 1-0 defeat for United — and further cementing his status as a firm fans’ favourite.

It was a showing that also served to stake his claim for Thursday evening as he seeks the opportunity to make an impact against AZ Alkmaar.

“Everybody wants to play in this European game,” Cudjoe told Courier Sport. “The coach (Jack Ross) has his plans and I respect that.

“All I can do is work hard and stay focused — but if he gives me the opportunity then I will do my best and deliver on the pitch.”

‘I have no fear of the big occasion’

Indeed, Cudjoe’s self-belief is unshakable.

He has already won the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana, playing a starring role, and is steadfast in his confidence that he will represent the Black Stars’ senior side sooner rather than later.

It is a healthy swagger that he takes into every game; a courage that belies his 5ft 6ins stature.

“I don’t fear anyone,” Cudjoe continued. “Football is just about believing in yourself and knowing what you can do on the pitch.

“I have seen strong atmospheres and, although I am young, when I played in Ghana, I played in big stadiums; in front of 60,000.

“I have no fear of the big occasion or any player and I hope we have more games like that [AZ Alkmaar] at Tannadice.

“If you have belief in yourself and your teammates then special things can happen.”

Learning curve

Cudjoe — who notes with a smile, ‘I can’t wait to score in front of the Dundee United supporters’ — enjoyed a trial period with German giants Bayern prior to joining the Tangerines last season.

Although not picked up, the invitation underlined his undoubted promise and afforded him the opportunity to train alongside an increasingly familiar face, Rangers loan star Malik Tillman.

“I went on trial with Bayern Munich and managed to play with some talented players,” recalled Cudjoe. “They told me I was [too] young. I worked with the under-23 and under-19s.

“One of the players I played with recently signed with Rangers from Bayern — [Malik] Tillman.

“I know I was young when I went there and I have a lot to learn — but it was a good experience when you work with players of that calibre.

“If I can work hard, keep my focus and listen to the coaches, then one day you will see me at that sort of level.”

‘I know a lot of good things will come’

For the moment, however, Cudjoe is more than content to progress and learn alongside the likes of Steven Fletcher, Charlie Mulgrew and Tony Watt.

Watt, in particular, has been fulsome in his praise of Cudjoe in the past.

“Tony [Watt] has played for some of the biggest teams and has a lot more experience than me,” added Cudjoe.

“I am learning from the senior players.

“Guys like Charlie [Mulgrew], Fletch [Steven Fletcher], Tony Watt and Ryan [Edwards] can all give me advice and the experience they have gained.

“I am just starting my career and I know a lot of good things will come. But I need to humble myself, keep focused and do my best.”