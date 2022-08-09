EXCLUSIVE: Mathew Cudjoe recalls Bayern Munich brush with Rangers rival as Dundee United kid plots path to the top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Mathew Cudjoe recalls Bayern Munich brush with Rangers rival as Dundee United kid plots path to the top

By Alan Temple
August 9 2022, 12.00pm Updated: August 9 2022, 5.48pm
Cudjoe, left, and Rangers loan star Malik Tillman

Playing in front of 60,000 in the Ghanaian top-flight.

Training alongside the cream of young European talent with Bayern Munich.

Showing sufficient promise at Dundee United to reportedly attract interest from English Premier League side Brighton.

At 18 years of age, Mathew Cudjoe has already packed in plenty.

However, the Tangerines kid insists these are merely the formative steps on his road to the top.

Cudjoe climbed off the bench to dazzle against Livingston on Sunday, illuminating a dreary 1-0 defeat for United — and further cementing his status as a firm fans’ favourite.

It was a showing that also served to stake his claim for Thursday evening as he seeks the opportunity to make an impact against AZ Alkmaar.

Fans’ favourite: Cudjoe.

“Everybody wants to play in this European game,” Cudjoe told Courier Sport. “The coach (Jack Ross) has his plans and I respect that.

“All I can do is work hard and stay focused — but if he gives me the opportunity then I will do my best and deliver on the pitch.”

‘I have no fear of the big occasion’

Indeed, Cudjoe’s self-belief is unshakable.

He has already won the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana, playing a starring role, and is steadfast in his confidence that he will represent the Black Stars’ senior side sooner rather than later.

It is a healthy swagger that he takes into every game; a courage that belies his 5ft 6ins stature.

I don’t fear anyone,” Cudjoe continued. “Football is just about believing in yourself and knowing what you can do on the pitch.

“I have seen strong atmospheres and, although I am young, when I played in Ghana, I played in big stadiums; in front of 60,000.

“I have no fear of the big occasion or any player and I hope we have more games like that [AZ Alkmaar] at Tannadice.

“If you have belief in yourself and your teammates then special things can happen.”

Learning curve

Cudjoe — who notes with a smile, ‘I can’t wait to score in front of the Dundee United supporters’ — enjoyed a trial period with German giants Bayern prior to joining the Tangerines last season.

Although not picked up, the invitation underlined his undoubted promise and afforded him the opportunity to train alongside an increasingly familiar face, Rangers loan star Malik Tillman.

Tillman surges forward against Killie.

“I went on trial with Bayern Munich and managed to play with some talented players,” recalled Cudjoe. “They told me I was [too] young. I worked with the under-23 and under-19s.

“One of the players I played with recently signed with Rangers from Bayern — [Malik] Tillman.

“I know I was young when I went there and I have a lot to learn — but it was a good experience when you work with players of that calibre.

“If I can work hard, keep my focus and listen to the coaches, then one day you will see me at that sort of level.”

‘I know a lot of good things will come’

For the moment, however, Cudjoe is more than content to progress and learn alongside the likes of Steven Fletcher, Charlie Mulgrew and Tony Watt.

Watt, in particular, has been fulsome in his praise of Cudjoe in the past.

Tony [Watt] has played for some of the biggest teams and has a lot more experience than me,” added Cudjoe.

“I am learning from the senior players.

“Guys like Charlie [Mulgrew], Fletch [Steven Fletcher], Tony Watt and Ryan [Edwards] can all give me advice and the experience they have gained.

“I am just starting my career and I know a lot of good things will come. But I need to humble myself, keep focused and do my best.”

