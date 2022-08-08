Dundee United star Tony Watt warns repeat of ‘sloppy and lazy’ Livingston display would wreck Euro dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United star Tony Watt warns repeat of ‘sloppy and lazy’ Livingston display would wreck Euro dream

By Alan Temple
August 8 2022, 10.24pm
Tony Watt runs the channel against Livi
Tony Watt runs the channel against Livi

Tony Watt has lambasted Dundee United’s ‘lazy’ and ‘sloppy’ display against Livingston.

And the Tannadice marksman has warned that a repeat of that performance will spell the end of their European adventure.

The Tangerines succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against the Lions on Sunday, with Cristian Montano’s screamer proving decisive.

It was a marked contrast to the wonderful, stirring showing against AZ Alkmaar three days prior.

After a dire opening hour, United sought to rally in the closing stages — with Watt and Mathew Cudjoe threatening — but the visitors held firm for three points.

Jack Ross’ side must now lift themselves for the Europa Conference League return leg in the Netherlands as they defend a precious 1-0 lead. However, Watt knows a massive improvement is required.

Watt attempts to make something happen against Livi

“Sunday wasn’t good enough,” rued the United star. “We shot ourselves in the foot. We were too sloppy, too lazy and never brought a good tempo to the game. That’s all on us, as players.

“There are no excuses. We never put a foot right in the game and we need to be much better than that. It shouldn’t be a challenge to reach those [AZ] levels. We are professional footballers and should be doing our jobs right. On Sunday, we didn’t. Simple as that.”

Looking to Thursday evening, Watt continued: “The tie isn’t over yet. It’s only half-time and if we play anything like we did against Livingston, then it won’t be good enough.

“We know the quality we have; we’ve signed really well. But we need do that consistently and, if we don’t, then there are places up for grabs and you’ll be on the bench.

“We’ll be better next time; we can’t produce anything like that again this season, let alone this week.

“That disappointment will drive us and, as the manager has told us, we need to lift our heads and make it a one-off. We won’t go about moping. I’m just telling the truth about how we played.”

Rocking

With a timid showing on Sunday now relegated to the rearview mirror, excitement will swiftly build towards Thursday’s mammoth showdown in Alkmaar.

United will be roared on by 1300 travelling supporters inside the AFAS Stadion and, following a raucous evening at Tannadice last Thursday, the exuberant Arabs are desperate to witness a historic night.

“The first leg was unbelievable,” said Watt. “The place was rocking and hopefully we can see that a lot more often at Tannadice.

“It’s a shame we don’t have more tickets (for the AFAS Stadion) but hopefully we can make the United fans proud. We’ll work as hard as we can, believe in ourselves and see what happens.”

Why ‘brave’ Mathew Cudjoe will be a ‘big part’ of Dundee United’s plans

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]