Dundee United star Tony Watt warns repeat of ‘sloppy and lazy’ Livingston display would wreck Euro dream

Tony Watt has lambasted Dundee United’s ‘lazy’ and ‘sloppy’ display against Livingston.

And the Tannadice marksman has warned that a repeat of that performance will spell the end of their European adventure.

The Tangerines succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against the Lions on Sunday, with Cristian Montano’s screamer proving decisive.

It was a marked contrast to the wonderful, stirring showing against AZ Alkmaar three days prior.

After a dire opening hour, United sought to rally in the closing stages — with Watt and Mathew Cudjoe threatening — but the visitors held firm for three points.

Jack Ross’ side must now lift themselves for the Europa Conference League return leg in the Netherlands as they defend a precious 1-0 lead. However, Watt knows a massive improvement is required.

“Sunday wasn’t good enough,” rued the United star. “We shot ourselves in the foot. We were too sloppy, too lazy and never brought a good tempo to the game. That’s all on us, as players.

“There are no excuses. We never put a foot right in the game and we need to be much better than that. It shouldn’t be a challenge to reach those [AZ] levels. We are professional footballers and should be doing our jobs right. On Sunday, we didn’t. Simple as that.”

Looking to Thursday evening, Watt continued: “The tie isn’t over yet. It’s only half-time and if we play anything like we did against Livingston, then it won’t be good enough.

“We know the quality we have; we’ve signed really well. But we need do that consistently and, if we don’t, then there are places up for grabs and you’ll be on the bench.

“We’ll be better next time; we can’t produce anything like that again this season, let alone this week.

“That disappointment will drive us and, as the manager has told us, we need to lift our heads and make it a one-off. We won’t go about moping. I’m just telling the truth about how we played.”

Rocking

With a timid showing on Sunday now relegated to the rearview mirror, excitement will swiftly build towards Thursday’s mammoth showdown in Alkmaar.

ICYMI ❗️ This lovely strike from Glenn Middleton 👏⤵️ pic.twitter.com/73KzBFIPdA — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) August 5, 2022

United will be roared on by 1300 travelling supporters inside the AFAS Stadion and, following a raucous evening at Tannadice last Thursday, the exuberant Arabs are desperate to witness a historic night.

“The first leg was unbelievable,” said Watt. “The place was rocking and hopefully we can see that a lot more often at Tannadice.

“It’s a shame we don’t have more tickets (for the AFAS Stadion) but hopefully we can make the United fans proud. We’ll work as hard as we can, believe in ourselves and see what happens.”