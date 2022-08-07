Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Livingston bring Euro heroes back down to earth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Livingston bring Euro heroes back down to earth

By Alan Temple
August 7 2022, 4.55pm Updated: August 7 2022, 6.49pm
Montano lashes home
Montano lashes home

Livingston brought Dundee United crashing back down to earth following their European heroics as the Lions claimed a 1-0 win at Tannadice.

Christian Montano scored the only goal of the game in the second period, arrowing a shot beyond Mark Birighitti from the edge of the box.

The display — in performance and result — was night-and-day compared to United’s rousing showing against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night; the archetypal European hangover.

Ross’ men did threaten with more regularity after falling behind but, by the same token, Birighitti was required to thwart Scott Pittman when clean through.

Courier Sport was at Tannadice to sum up the action.

Key moments

Livingston grabbed a merited lead three minutes into the second half with the first real opportunity of the afternoon.

Birighitti made a fine point-blank save to deny Joel Nouble after the towering attacker had bustled through on goal.

However, from the next phase of play, Montano picked up possession on the edge of the box and lashed home a ferocious left-footed drive.

Montano celebrates his opener

United had a golden opportunity to restore parity minutes later, with Tony Watt showing fine feet in the box to find a yard of space — only to see his powerful effort superbly saved by Shamal George.

Birighitti produced another top block to thwart Pittman after he was sent haring through on goal by Nouble.

Mathew Cudjoe injected life into the contest when he replaced Glenn Middleton, shooting narrowly off target on two occasions.

United’s star man: Tony Watt

Although Watt was direct, sharp and won a host of free-kicks against AZ Alkmaar, this was arguably as sharp as the wide forward has looked this term.

Tony Watt came close for United

As well as forcing a super stop from George, he whipped in a dangerous delivery that almost led to an Edwards leveller and was a menace with his surges into the box.

On an afternoon lacking in attacking inspiration, Watt — and latterly Cudjoe — looked most likely to provide some.

Player ratings

Birighitti 7; Smith 6, Edwards 6, Graham 5, McMann 5; Levitt 6, Sibbald 5 (Niskanen 52, 3), McGrath 6; Middleton 4 (Cudjoe 52, 6), Fletcher 6, Watt 7.

Manager under the microscope

Jack Ross resisted the temptation to make wholesale changes ahead of Thursday’s mouth-watering trip to the AFAS Stadion.

Jamie McGrath was given his first start since joining on loan from Wigan, replacing the suspended Ian Harkes. Scott McMann, returning from injury, came in for Kieran Freeman in another predictable alteration.

Charlie Mulgrew was rested, with Ross Graham stepping into the heart of defence — the Scotland under-21 international would go onto endure a testing battle with the imposing Nouble.

Levitt was uncharacteristically quiet

After falling behind, Ross sought to be decisive.

Cudjoe and Ilmari Niskanen were pitched in for Glenn Middleton and Craig Sibbald after 52 minutes.

And Cudjoe almost proved to be a super-sub, producing a delightful turn before a powerful shot from 30 yards that forced George into another fine stop.

But ultimately, Davie Martindale won the battle of the bosses.

Man in the middle: Steven McLean

Steven McLean had a relatively simple shift.

The fixture — certainly from a United perspective — was a little flat; largely lacking in controversy, sparing a minor late flare-up involving Sean Kelly and Cudjoe.

Jack Ross ‘irritated’ by Aziz Behich delay as Dundee United boss makes ‘state of mind’ assessment after Livingston defeat

