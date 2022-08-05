Dundee United tickets for AZ Alkmaar away sold out within THREE HOURS as Tangerines eye Netherlands glory night

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have sold their entire away allocation for next Thursday’s European clash against AZ Alkmaar in under three hours.

With 1,300 briefs available for the Europa Conference League second leg at the AFAS Stadion, some supporters camped out all night to secure their seat.

Loyalty period season ticket holders and season ticket holders who pay yearly in advance were able to purchase their ticket in-store at Tannadice or via phone from 10am on Friday.

Euro boost

And the club announced on social media this afternoon that every ticket had been snapped up.

United Tweeted: “We thank you for your incredible support & patience.

“The club worked exceptionally hard to secure as many additional tickets as possible.”

United travel to the Netherlands with a 1-0 lead following a stirring triumph over AZ on Thursday, with Glenn Middleton notching the only goal of the game.

Should Jack Ross’ men progress, they will face either FC Riga or Gil Vicente in the playoff round, with a transformative, lucrative a place in the Europa Conference League group face awaiting the victors of that tie.