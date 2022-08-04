Jack Ross jokes that he should QUIT after dream Dundee United European glory night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jack Ross jokes that he should QUIT after dream Dundee United European glory night

By Alan Temple
August 4 2022, 10.51pm Updated: August 5 2022, 1.00pm
Ross salutes a packed Tannadice
Ross salutes a packed Tannadice

Jack Ross has joked that he should quit while he’s ahead following Dundee United’s stunning triumph over AZ Alkmaar.

The Tangerines turned in a sensational display against the Eredivisie outfit, capped by Glenn Middleton’s sumptuous winner on the hour-mark.

United’s victory was richly-merited — characterised by high-pressing, bravery and composure on the ball and, when required, a stoic streak.

The Terrors can now travel to Alkmaar next week full of belief that they can get the job done and progress to a playoff round against either Riga or Gil Vicente.

Jack Ross jokes he should quit following Glenn Middleton’s stunner to beat AZ Alkmaar.

For Ross, who only took the job in the summer, it was a dream Europa Conference League bow.

“Maybe I should call it quits now — I know from experience, this job doesn’t always continue to go well,” laughed Ross. “No, it was a real privilege to manage this team in that atmosphere.

“AZ are a good side but we were brave. We were outstanding and we showed a lot of quality.

“These players have achieved a brilliant result against a top European side. It’s a while since this club has done that, so this group of players should be very proud.

It was just an all-round good night and the atmosphere was unbelievable.”

Warriors

Ross was also fulsome in his praise for his backline, with Charlie Mulgrew sensational throughout and Ryan Edwards making one key block in the dying embers.

“The boys at the back were warriors for us,” lauded Ross. “It was a good defensive display. Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Edwards won headers and made blocks.

“They protected their goalkeeper well and Mark [Birighitti] made saves when he had to.”

A beaming Ross added: “I think about the players having that chance to put themselves into the European history of this club. Sometimes we don’t pause enough to enjoy things — but I will pause and so should the players.”

4 Dundee United talking points as Glenn Middleton magic downs AZ Alkmaar on electric Tannadice Euro night

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]