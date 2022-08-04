Jack Ross jokes that he should QUIT after dream Dundee United European glory night

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Ross has joked that he should quit while he’s ahead following Dundee United’s stunning triumph over AZ Alkmaar.

The Tangerines turned in a sensational display against the Eredivisie outfit, capped by Glenn Middleton’s sumptuous winner on the hour-mark.

United’s victory was richly-merited — characterised by high-pressing, bravery and composure on the ball and, when required, a stoic streak.

The Terrors can now travel to Alkmaar next week full of belief that they can get the job done and progress to a playoff round against either Riga or Gil Vicente.

For Ross, who only took the job in the summer, it was a dream Europa Conference League bow.

“Maybe I should call it quits now — I know from experience, this job doesn’t always continue to go well,” laughed Ross. “No, it was a real privilege to manage this team in that atmosphere.

“AZ are a good side but we were brave. We were outstanding and we showed a lot of quality.

“These players have achieved a brilliant result against a top European side. It’s a while since this club has done that, so this group of players should be very proud.

“It was just an all-round good night and the atmosphere was unbelievable.”

Warriors

Ross was also fulsome in his praise for his backline, with Charlie Mulgrew sensational throughout and Ryan Edwards making one key block in the dying embers.

“The boys at the back were warriors for us,” lauded Ross. “It was a good defensive display. Charlie Mulgrew and Ryan Edwards won headers and made blocks.

“They protected their goalkeeper well and Mark [Birighitti] made saves when he had to.”

A beaming Ross added: “I think about the players having that chance to put themselves into the European history of this club. Sometimes we don’t pause enough to enjoy things — but I will pause and so should the players.”