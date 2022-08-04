Dundee United reveal ticket allocation for AZ Alkmaar away leg as Tangerines secure extra briefs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have been allocated 1,300 tickets for next Thursday’s Europa Conference League third qualifying round second leg against AZ Alkmaar.

United revealed that they secured an extra 325 briefs compared to an original proposal of less than 1,000, following ‘considerable but constructive negotiations’ with the Eredivisie outfit.

There will be no online sales, with supporters able to purchase in-store at Tannadice or via phone.

Loyalty period season ticket holders and season ticket holders who pay yearly in advance can secure their seats at the AFAS Stadion from 10am on Friday.

🇳🇱 We have been allocated a total of 1,300 tickets for our @EuropaCnfLeague Third Qualifying Round second-leg at the AFAS Stadion They will go on sale to loyalty period season ticket holders and those who pay yearly in advance tomorrow at 10am 🎟 👇 | #UnitedInPursuit — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) August 4, 2022

All other season ticket holders can buy any remaining briefs from Saturday at 10am.

United describe the prospect of a general sale as ‘unlikely’ but, should any tickets remain, that would begin on Sunday at 10am.

The Tangerines broke the news ahead of the first leg at Tannadice on Thursday night, which was a complete sell-out.