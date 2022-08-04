Jamie MacDonald ready to take on ‘favourites’ Dundee and ‘see what they are made of’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie MacDonald accepts Dundee are likely favourites for the Scottish Championship – but with that comes pressure.

The Dens Park side flew out of the traps under new manager Gary Bowyer, topping their Premier Sports Cup group with maximum points.

They were then 3-0 down within 50 minutes of their season opener.

They recovered to give Partick Thistle a late scare but it wasn’t enough to escape defeat.

Bowyer has since called for his leaders to step forward.

Not that simple

MacDonald said the result shows the label ‘favourites’ is too simplistic.

“That sometimes can bring a pressure and it’s how they deal with it,” said the goalkeeper.

“So it’s up to us to make sure we start the game well, have a right go and see what they’re made of.

“They’re just off a defeat, which again puts pressure on them.

“But we put pressure on ourselves – it’s our first home league game of the season.

“We want to get a result for our fans.”

Raith Rovers will be also looking for their first points of the season after a 2-0 defeat to Cove Rangers.

Passing on experience

At 36, MacDonald is now the oldest player in the Rovers team.

He took that mantle after Christophe Berra retired and is now the only squad member over the age of 30.

“It would be nice to get an older one in just to keep me company!

“I try to help the young boys: I’ll speak to them, I’ll get annoyed at them.

“There’s still, maybe not age-wise, a few boys that are experienced enough and have been about the game long enough to help.”

Aberdeen absence explained

MacDonald missed the match at Pittodrie in the cup, with Robbie Thomson deputising.

The keeper explained that the injury was minor and he is fully fit: “It’s going back to the age thing!

“I’m getting that little bit older and being that bit more cautious.

“You don’t want to be putting yourself out for six-to-eight weeks at that stage of the season.”