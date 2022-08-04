Jamie MacDonald ready to take on ‘favourites’ Dundee and ‘see what they are made of’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Jamie MacDonald ready to take on ‘favourites’ Dundee and ‘see what they are made of’

By Craig Cairns
August 4 2022, 6.26pm
Raith keeper Jamie MacDonald.
Raith keeper Jamie MacDonald.

Jamie MacDonald accepts Dundee are likely favourites for the Scottish Championship – but with that comes pressure.

The Dens Park side flew out of the traps under new manager Gary Bowyer, topping their Premier Sports Cup group with maximum points.

They were then 3-0 down within 50 minutes of their season opener.

They recovered to give Partick Thistle a late scare but it wasn’t enough to escape defeat.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side go down to Partick Thistle.

Bowyer has since called for his leaders to step forward.

Not that simple

MacDonald said the result shows the label ‘favourites’ is too simplistic.

“That sometimes can bring a pressure and it’s how they deal with it,” said the goalkeeper.

“So it’s up to us to make sure we start the game well, have a right go and see what they’re made of.

“They’re just off a defeat, which again puts pressure on them.

“But we put pressure on ourselves – it’s our first home league game of the season.

“We want to get a result for our fans.”

Raith Rovers will be also looking for their first points of the season after a 2-0 defeat to Cove Rangers.

Passing on experience

At 36, MacDonald is now the oldest player in the Rovers team.

Experienced head: MacDonald.

He took that mantle after Christophe Berra retired and is now the only squad member over the age of 30.

“It would be nice to get an older one in just to keep me company!

“I try to help the young boys: I’ll speak to them, I’ll get annoyed at them.

“There’s still, maybe not age-wise, a few boys that are experienced enough and have been about the game long enough to help.”

Aberdeen absence explained

MacDonald missed the match at Pittodrie in the cup, with Robbie Thomson deputising.

The keeper explained that the injury was minor and he is fully fit: “It’s going back to the age thing!

“I’m getting that little bit older and being that bit more cautious.

“You don’t want to be putting yourself out for six-to-eight weeks at that stage of the season.”

EXCLUSIVE Ian Murray hoping to add new defender to Raith Rovers ahead of clash with Dundee

