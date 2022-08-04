Jack Ross fed up with Scottish ‘inferiority complex’ and vows Dundee United won’t be Euro ‘tourists’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Ross fed up with Scottish ‘inferiority complex’ and vows Dundee United won’t be Euro ‘tourists’

By Alan Temple
August 4 2022, 9.00am Updated: August 4 2022, 11.00am
Defiant: Ross believes United can claim a notable scalp
Jack Ross has vowed that Dundee United will not be ‘tourists’ on their return to continental competition.

The Tangerines are overwhelming underdogs for their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie against classy Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar.

AZ arrive in Scotland boasting the likes of Bruno Martins Indi, Jordy Clasie, Dani de Wit and prolific marksman Vangelis Pavlidis in their ranks.

United, meanwhile, are back in Europe for the first time in a decade.

But, with Steven Fletcher, Charlie Mulgrew and Tony Watt among a United side which possesses plenty of top-level experience, Ross has no intention of indulging an “inferiority complex”.

Willo Flood finds the net against Dinamo Moscow in United's last European outing.
“It’s a privilege to lead United in Europe but it’s not about being tourists,” said the former Sunderland and Hibs boss.

“It’s about staying in the competition for as long as we can.

“We have an opportunity to defeat an established European opponent and write our own little piece of European history.”

Belief

He added pointedly: “There can be a tendency in Scotland to have an inferiority complex when we shouldn’t.

“One of our teams (Rangers) reached a European final last season. We have good players and good teams in this league.

AZ are not an opposition beyond levels that we face within our own domestic league.

Classy Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar are the visitors tonight

“We downplay our own game too much. You’ll see on Thursday night that we have good players who can deal with the football. But we need to have the confidence and belief to show that.

“It is a different challenge, but one we believe we can progress through — but we need to play well.”

Atmosphere

Ross’ rallying cry will be music to the ears of eager Arabs, who are set to make it a boisterous, sell-out occasion at Tannadice.

Dundee United fans are planning a 'corteo' march to Tannadice ahead of their clash with AZ Alkmaar.
Tannadice will be rocking on Thursday

And the United head coach has urged his stars to use every decibel to drive them on to a famous triumph.

“It’s about feeding into that crowd and being aggressive,” he continued.

“The word ‘aggression’ is often associated with being overly physical. It’s not. It’s about how aggressive we are with the ball and how we press the game.

“We want to embrace everything that will come from the stands.

“We’ve then got to produce a performance that feeds back into that.”

Ross is coaching a team in Europe for the second time in his career, having been dumped out by Rijeka last season while in charge of Hibs.

“I wanted to progress further last year — and I still want to do it this season” he added.

“We’ve been handed a difficult task but it’s not insurmountable.”

