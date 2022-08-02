Dundee United fans planning ‘corteo’ ahead of AZ Alkmaar clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United fans planning ‘corteo’ ahead of AZ Alkmaar clash

By Scott Lorimer
August 2 2022, 4.55pm
Dundee United fans are planning a 'corteo' march to Tannadice ahead of their clash with AZ Alkmaar.
Dundee United fans are planning a 'corteo' march to Tannadice ahead of their clash with AZ Alkmaar.

A group of Dundee United fans are planning a march to Tannadice for their clash with AZ Alkmaar.

Thursday’s Europa Conference League qualifier is one of the biggest games in the club’s recent history.

And supporters, as well as Jack Ross’ Tangerines stars, are keen to catch the eye on the big stage.

The United faithful are being encouraged by the DUFC Displays group to join the “corteo” – an organised march to the stadium – from a local pub to the ground prior to the 8pm kick off.

Pre-match Euro dash

They will set off from the Snug Bar, at the junction of Isla Street and Mains Road, at 7.25pm

All Arabs are welcome to join them but are being asked to arrive by 7.20pm.

Participants will take the short walk along Isla Street and North Isla Street to the ground.

DUFC Displays wrote on Twitter: “Planned corteo before Thursday’s match. Leaving from Snug Bar.

“Please share with all United fans and try and get as many as possible to take part.”

Tangerines tifo

The group have also arranged for a huge tifo to be unveiled inside Tannadice prior to kick-off.

One of their most memorable displays was a massive flag unfurled at the final derby of last season which read: “Dundee’s premier club. Flying the flag for our city.”

Dundee United fans unveil banner before the final derby of last season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Dundee United fans unveil banner before the final derby of last season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Should United progress in their double header with the Dutch side, they will face either FC Riga of Latvia or Portugal’s Gil Vicente in the play-off to decide who makes the group stage.

The last Tayside “corteo” saw Fair City Unity march to McDiarmid Park ahead of St Johnstone’s play-off victory over Inverness.

We have asked DUFC Displays for comment.

Dundee United discover potential Europa Conference League play-off opponents – if they overcome AZ Alkmaar

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]