Dundee United fans planning ‘corteo’ ahead of AZ Alkmaar clash

A group of Dundee United fans are planning a march to Tannadice for their clash with AZ Alkmaar.

Thursday’s Europa Conference League qualifier is one of the biggest games in the club’s recent history.

And supporters, as well as Jack Ross’ Tangerines stars, are keen to catch the eye on the big stage.

The United faithful are being encouraged by the DUFC Displays group to join the “corteo” – an organised march to the stadium – from a local pub to the ground prior to the 8pm kick off.

Pre-match Euro dash

They will set off from the Snug Bar, at the junction of Isla Street and Mains Road, at 7.25pm

All Arabs are welcome to join them but are being asked to arrive by 7.20pm.

Planned Corteo before Thursday's match.

Leaving down from Snug Bar. Please share with all Utd fans and try and get as many as possible to take part.

🟧⬜️⬛️ pic.twitter.com/Bc1sUUWNdf — DUFC Displays (@DisplaysDufc) August 2, 2022

Participants will take the short walk along Isla Street and North Isla Street to the ground.

DUFC Displays wrote on Twitter: “Planned corteo before Thursday’s match. Leaving from Snug Bar.

“Please share with all United fans and try and get as many as possible to take part.”

Tangerines tifo

The group have also arranged for a huge tifo to be unveiled inside Tannadice prior to kick-off.

One of their most memorable displays was a massive flag unfurled at the final derby of last season which read: “Dundee’s premier club. Flying the flag for our city.”

Should United progress in their double header with the Dutch side, they will face either FC Riga of Latvia or Portugal’s Gil Vicente in the play-off to decide who makes the group stage.

The last Tayside “corteo” saw Fair City Unity march to McDiarmid Park ahead of St Johnstone’s play-off victory over Inverness.

We have asked DUFC Displays for comment.