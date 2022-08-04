Appeal to trace missing Fife man, 57, last seen on Tuesday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concern is growing for missing Fife man Andy Bonnes, who has not been seen for two days.

Police are appealing for help to trace Mr Bonnes, from Lundin Links, who was last seen at 9am on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old left his home in a black Ford Focus vehicle, registration number DF13 ONC.

Officers investigating Mr Bonnes’s disappearance are urging anyone who may have seen him or the vehicle to get in touch with police.

MISSING PERSON Andy Bonnes (57) has been reported missing from Lundin Links. He was last seen around 9am on 02/08. Andy left in a black Ford Focus DF13ONC. Any information to help us trace Andy would be much appreciated. RT please pic.twitter.com/6itdvvXJlC — Levenmouth Police (@LevenmouthPol) August 4, 2022

His family are also appealing for information on social media,

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.