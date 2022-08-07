David Martindale outlines ‘huge’ factor in Livingston triumph over Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Martindale reckons Dundee United’s European heroics were a ‘huge’ factor in Livingston claiming a 1-0 victory at Tannadice.

The Tangerines claimed an unforgettable 1-0 triumph over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night, with Glenn Middleton grabbing the only goal.

However, United suffered the archetypal European hangover on Sunday afternoon. The first hour, in particular, was one-paced and tepid.

Although the hosts improved for the final third of the contest, it is hard to grudge the Lions three points; secured by a super Christian Montano strike.

And Martindale did not shy away from acknowledging the advantage United’s continental clash afforded his side.

“We probably got United at a good time,” said Martindale. “They’ve come off the back of a big European game and that really helped us.

“I’m not going to stand here and say otherwise.

“United got a couple of results against Rangers last season on the back of European fixtures. We got a couple of results against Celtic on the back of European fixtures.

“I think it plays a huge part. It’s difficult, especially when United aren’t acclimatised to European football yet.

“I’d imagine they might bring more players for more squad depth. You’ll probably see a different United in the coming weeks.”