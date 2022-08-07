David Martindale outlines ‘huge’ factor in Livingston triumph over Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Martindale outlines ‘huge’ factor in Livingston triumph over Dundee United

By Alan Temple
August 7 2022, 6.45pm
Martindale, right, celebrates three massive points
David Martindale reckons Dundee United’s European heroics were a ‘huge’ factor in Livingston claiming a 1-0 victory at Tannadice.

The Tangerines claimed an unforgettable 1-0 triumph over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night, with Glenn Middleton grabbing the only goal.

However, United suffered the archetypal European hangover on Sunday afternoon. The first hour, in particular, was one-paced and tepid.

Although the hosts improved for the final third of the contest, it is hard to grudge the Lions three points; secured by a super Christian Montano strike. 

And Martindale did not shy away from acknowledging the advantage United’s continental clash afforded his side.

Scott McMann cuts a dejected figure after defeat

“We probably got United at a good time,” said Martindale. “They’ve come off the back of a big European game and that really helped us.

“I’m not going to stand here and say otherwise.

“United got a couple of results against Rangers last season on the back of European fixtures. We got a couple of results against Celtic on the back of European fixtures.

“I think it plays a huge part. It’s difficult, especially when United aren’t acclimatised to European football yet.

“I’d imagine they might bring more players for more squad depth. You’ll probably see a different United in the coming weeks.”

