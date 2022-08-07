Kinross-shire’s Laura Muir leaves 1,500m rivals in her wake to claim Commonwealth Games gold for Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Laura Muir emulated her Dundee Hawkhill Harrier team-mate Eilish McColgan by clinching Commonwealth Games gold on the track.

The Kinross-shire middle distance runner blew away the field in the 1,500 metres final to make it one of the most comprehensive first place finishes Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium has seen this week.

For Muir, from Milnathort, it’s a Games double.

She won bronze on a photo-finish a couple of days ago in the 800 metres.

But that wasn’t her main event.

Muir was the strong favourite in the 1,500 metres – the distance she has made her name.

And this was a race she was in total control of from start to finish.

The 29-year-old let others set the pace early, only moving to the front of the pack with two laps to go.

Then, as has often been the case throughout a career that has yielded World, European and Olympics medals, she made her break early.

With 500 metres left it was clear nobody was going to catch her and she was able to enjoy the final sprint to the line without any of her rivals breathing down her neck.

“I just thought that my strength is my kick and I decided to trust it,” said Muir, who missed out on a medal in Glasgow 2014 and didn’t compete in the Gold Coast four years later because she was studying for veterinary exams.

“This means a lot to me.

“For eight years the Commonwealth Games has been bugging me.”