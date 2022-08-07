Kinross-shire’s Laura Muir leaves 1,500m rivals in her wake to claim Commonwealth Games gold for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kinross-shire’s Laura Muir leaves 1,500m rivals in her wake to claim Commonwealth Games gold for Scotland

By Eric Nicolson
August 7 2022, 7.44pm Updated: August 8 2022, 9.06am
Laura Muir celebrates after winning gold.
Laura Muir emulated her Dundee Hawkhill Harrier team-mate Eilish McColgan by clinching Commonwealth Games gold on the track.

The Kinross-shire middle distance runner blew away the field in the 1,500 metres final to make it one of the most comprehensive first place finishes Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium has seen this week.

For Muir, from Milnathort, it’s a Games double.

She won bronze on a photo-finish a couple of days ago in the 800 metres.

But that wasn’t her main event.

Muir was the strong favourite in the 1,500 metres – the distance she has made her name.

And this was a race she was in total control of from start to finish.

The 29-year-old let others set the pace early, only moving to the front of the pack with two laps to go.

Then, as has often been the case throughout a career that has yielded World, European and Olympics medals, she made her break early.

With 500 metres left it was clear nobody was going to catch her and she was able to enjoy the final sprint to the line without any of her rivals breathing down her neck.

“I just thought that my strength is my kick and I decided to trust it,” said Muir, who missed out on a medal in Glasgow 2014 and didn’t compete in the Gold Coast four years later because she was studying for veterinary exams.

“This means a lot to me.

“For eight years the Commonwealth Games has been bugging me.”

