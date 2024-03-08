EVE MUIRHEAD: Josh Kerr has star quality and is right to bang the drum for his sport

I don’t know if it says anything very deep about the profile of track and field athletics these days – or just reflects how busy my diary has been over the last few weeks!

But the World Indoor Athletics in Glasgow kind of crept up on me a bit.

Once I was reminded it was on, I was glad I caught some of the weekend action on the TV because there were plenty of exciting finals.

I know that indoor events aren’t always a reliable barometer of form for the outdoor season.

However, it does seem that British Athletics is in good shape going into an Olympic year.

There’s a spread of talent competing for – and winning – medals.

And some athletes really do seem to have the crossover appeal that gets talked about so much.

I can certainly see Josh Kerr becoming a British sporting star.

He’s got a fascinating back-story, took himself out of his comfort zone to go to America and he’s built his reputation on the back of achievements on the track, which isn’t always the case in this social media age.

Edge of the seat TV

Josh also happens to be very good at winning in the most watchable category of athletics – middle-distance running.

Whether it’s 800m, 1,500m or 3,000m, they’re my favourites.

I love the cat and mouse aspect to the races as well, as the raw speed you see when it comes down to the last lap.

There’s so much strategy goes into winning and I love it when you see one athlete get the better of a couple from the same country who work as a team.

It looked like Jemma Reekie’s chance of a gold was undone by her tactics as much as anything else.

I know the look of an athlete talking herself into thinking that she’s happy with silver when she knows she could have had gold.

I’ve been there a few times myself, that’s for sure!

But Josh got his tactics spot on.

I also love the way he embraces rivalries and has struck the right balance of being self-confident but not arrogant.

When somebody like Seb Coe says you’re “physically intimidating on the track”, that’s a special compliment.

Banging the drum

I also like the fact that he’s trying to talk-up and promote his own sport.

He used his profile after getting on top of the podium in Glasgow to hit out at the lack of money in track and field, calling the £31,500 on offer to gold medallists as “crazy” ­compared to other sports.

As someone who didn’t get a penny of extra prize money for winning European, World or Olympic gold, £31,500 doesn’t sound too shabby, mind you!

That’s not the point, though.

Josh believes his sport ticks a lot of boxes in terms of primetime TV, excitement and popularity.

Ultimately, the only way that can be proven is if the sponsors and spectators agree with him.

I’ve got a feeling that Michael Johnson’s plans to set up a new athletics league in 2025 could be a game-changer.

And if athletics is to get its brave new world, Josh Kerr is in a great position coming into the home straight to be a big part of it.