Dundee star Eilish McColgan adds a silver medal to her gold in ‘dream’ Commonwealth Games finale

By Eric Nicolson
August 7 2022, 8.20pm Updated: August 8 2022, 6.18am
Eilish McColgan crosses the line.
Eilish McColgan fell just short of making it a Commonwealth Games golden double.

But Dundee’s track star added a super silver to her Birmingham medal collection to complete a “dream” week on the track.

The Hawkhill Harrier, who captured the hearts of the nation with her stunning 10,000 metres triumph, raced over half that distance on the last day of the Games.

Her only hope of a second first place was to make her stamina count and tire the sprint finishers out before the last lap.

With those tactics in mind, McColgan led from the front almost from the gun and with three laps left had assured herself of a medal by leaving everyone else behind apart from two.

She was able to keep ahead of one of them but Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet has world class pedigree and had too much left in her tank to give McColgan a realistic shot at a second gold.

Eilish McColgan led from the front again.
There was no wiping the smile of the former High of Dundee pupil’s face, though.

“It’s been such a rollercoaster of emotions,” she said. “So overwhelming.

“I was so tired mentally and physically but the amazing support I’ve had drove me on.

“To get a silver – I couldn’t have asked for any more.

“Honestly a gold and silver is a dream.”

