Eilish McColgan: Dundee High School hails golden success of its ‘great role model’

By Laura Devlin
August 4 2022, 5.22pm Updated: August 4 2022, 5.48pm
The former High School of Dundee pupil won her first ever Commonwealth gold last night, triumphing in the 10,000m final in Birmingham. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock.
Eilish McColgan’s former school has hailed the success of the newly-crowned Commonwealth champion.

The former High School of Dundee pupil won her first ever Commonwealth gold last night, triumphing in the 10,000m final in Birmingham.

Eilish – who emulated her mother Liz’s success in the same event at the Edinburgh games 36 years ago – was a pupil at Dundee High before heading to Dundee University to study mathematics and accountancy and graduating in 2013.

Now Dundee High rector Lise Hudson has spoken of her pride at Eilish’s achievement and how the athlete’s success can inspire the rest of the ‘Dundee High family’.

Eilish McColgan visiting Dundee High School pupils in 2016.

“She’s a great role model and the whole high school family are just thrilled for Eilish. At a time where everything in the news seems to be negative, it’s wonderful to have this,” Ms Hudson said.

“She’s worked and trained so hard over a long period of time and she’s shown such strength of character to keep going, I’m delighted.

“Like her mum, she is very humble and grounded and I always believed she had it in her.”

Dundee High is where it all began

Eilish started running during her first year at Dundee High and eventually joined local club Dundee Hawkhill Harriers.

Keen to give back, the 31-year-old still keeps in touch with her former school and has previously returned to speak to pupils about her career and what it’s like to compete on the biggest stage.

Eilish McColgan winning the 10,000m final at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Ms Hudson said: “Eilish is someone that wants to come and give back to the city.

“She’s been back to school several times and most recently she did an online message to our pupils during lockdown to try encourage them and give them advice.

“She also talked to our pupils from a sporting perspective and encourages athletics.

“As a school we want to pay tribute to Hawkhill Harriers who have done an amazing. They nurtured her and she was looked after by the very best.”

A home grown champion

As well as inspiring current Dundee High pupils, it’s hoped Eilish’s success will breed a new generation of athletes from across the City of Discovery.

Ms Hudson added: “She is home grown and that is absolutely wonderful. In some ways it makes it all the sweeter. It’s amazing for Dundee to have a Commonwealth gold medallist.

“The reaction in Dundee was wonderful and we feel part of it and that we know her. She’s one of us.

“Sheer hard work and self belief is rooted in the city!”

The remarkable success story of Dundee’s Eilish and Liz McColgan

