COURIER OPINION: We can’t let Dundee’s Olympia pool closure block youngsters’ Commonwealth dreams

The incredible sporting successes at the Commonwealth Games have been a joy to behold.

For Dundee’s very own 10,000m gold medallist Eilish McColgan, the honour of leading the Scotland team out in the closing ceremony last night was the icing on the cake of an unforgettable week.

But we must hope the stunning achievements of Eilish, Laura Muir, Sam Hickey and Scotland’s many other medallists and competitors do not simply become fond memories.

At every major Games held these days, there is a lot of noise made around legacy.

But it is difficult to quantify what that really means in practicality and whether it is much more than hot air.

The mass media coverage of the Games will certainly have inspired some young people to take up sport and to emulate their heroes.

But unless the pathways into sport locally are easy and within the means of ordinary families, then sporting talent will be lost and healthy lifestyle choices sidelined.

That is exactly why the long-term closure of Dundee’s main swimming pool, Olympia, is such a scandal.

"The continuing closure of Dundee’s Olympia leisure centre is a disgrace," writes @JimSpenceDundee https://t.co/8TYPaoIrtB — The Courier Opinion (@CourierOpinion) July 30, 2022

Breaking down the barriers that still exist to mass participation in sport is undoubtedly a tough job.

But the legacy of doing so will be a fitter, healthier nation.

That is a prize worth fighting for.