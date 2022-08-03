Eilish McColgan wins gold! Dundee star’s glory night at Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eilish McColgan wins gold! Dundee star’s glory night at Commonwealth Games

By Craig Cairns and Mark Woods
August 3 2022, 8.54pm Updated: August 3 2022, 10.43pm
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Roland Harrison/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13054033b) Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, Midlands, England: Day 6 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games: Eilish McColgan (SCO) with her arms up as she crosses the finish line to win the Women's 10,000m Final in a new Commonwealth Games Record of 30:48:60; . Commonwealth Games 2022, Day Seven, Birmingham, UK - 3 Aug 2022

Eilish McColgan repeated history by winning her first Commonwealth Games medal – taking gold in a sensational 10,000m final.

After battling back from Covid, a bug and hamstring issues earlier in the year, the Dundee distance runner took first place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

It comes 36 years after her mother Liz McColgan – then competing as Liz Lynch – won gold, her first Commonwealth Games medal, in Edinburgh in 1986.

Liz congratulated her daughter following the win, which then caused Eilish to break down in tears as the realisation set in.

Liz McColgan congratulates her daughter.

“It’s been such an up and down year,” said the gold medallist.

“There was Covid, illness, injury niggles at different times. I couldn’t have asked for any more tonight, especially with my family here.

“On that last lap the crowd was vibrating through my whole body. I wanted it so badly.

“It is just so special that it’s here in the UK. This is my third Commonwealth Games and my fourth event.

“I’ve finally found an event! To win it tonight is just incredible.

“My family know the ups and downs and how difficult the journey is.”

Eilish revealed a pep talk from dad Peter, also a former international athlete, was just what she needed ahead of the race.

Eilish’s greatest night.

The Dundee Hawkhill Harrier – coached by mum Liz and partner Michael Rimmer – said: “I was properly nervous about an hour beforehand.

“But my dad said to me, ‘You’re probably not going to have this again in your career’.

“It’s a home games, my mum is here, my dad is here, Michael is here, my aunt and uncle are here.

“My siblings aren’t – they couldn’t be bothered! I’ve got three brothers and a sister.

“I asked if they wanted to come and they said no. My brother’s on holiday.

“My sister’s in Birmingham and didn’t even come! But my other family are here.

“Dad said about an hour beforehand, ‘Don’t leave it to what if – you have one of the best opportunities you will have in your career so do all you can’.

“And I wouldn’t be here without Michael. He fills me with confidence I never had.

“He makes me believe I can compete and win a medal. He told me he thought I could win.

“He said it’s the best race I’ve run.”

Neck and neck

McColgan took an early lead and was past Celine Iranzi of Rwanda and Sheila Chepkirui Kiprotich from Kenya a few minutes in.

The Scot then found another Kenyan, Irene Chepet Cheptai, as her main rival when she retook the lead moments later.

McColgan kept her cool until, with Cheptai on her heels until around two-thirds of the way in, she was passed by Cheptai and Kiprotich.

The Dundee star in dreamland.

The Scot remained composed and right in behind the duo as a gap opened up between the front three and the rest.

With around 2,200m, just under six laps, to go she began to make her move on the outside, easing back into first.

With three laps remaining Kiprotich started to struggle as Cheptai retook the lead.

Jumping for joy: McColgan.

Two-horse race

It was now a two-horse race and a slight shove in the back from McColgan suggested she was annoyed her opponent was hogging the inside without the pace to justify it.

She then tried the outside and eventually sprinted past the 2017 world cross-country champion in the final 100 metres in a sensational end to a sensational race.

The two-time European medallist will also compete in the 5,000m event at 7.45pm on Sunday.

