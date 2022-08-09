Plenty of smiles – and some (happy) tears – as Auchmuty High pupils learn exam results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plenty of smiles – and some (happy) tears – as Auchmuty High pupils learn exam results

By Laura Devlin
August 9 2022, 12.40pm Updated: August 9 2022, 2.56pm
Niall Jowitt, Aaliyah McLaine & Craig McGowan opening their envelopes,
Pupils nervously gathered at the Glenrothes school to get their hands on the coveted envelope that held their grades to this year's exams.

There were plenty of smiles – and some tears – at Auchmuty High School this morning as pupils finally found out if their hard work had paid off.

Pupils nervously gathered at the Glenrothes school to get their hands on the coveted envelope that held their grades to this year’s exams.

For many, if not all, this year marked this first time they had sat a proper exam diet, with the 2020 and 2021 sittings cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But despite the unknown territory, there was plenty of success to be celebrated.

Among those getting their results this morning was 5th year pupil Jodie Lister. Flanked by mum and dad, Jodie – who sat her National 5 exams earlier this year – spoke of her relief at finally getting her hands on her results.

She said: “I’ve done better than I thought and I’ve got my predicted grades!

“(The exams) were stressful on the day of but the experience was better than I anticipated.”

Jodie Lister with mum Karen &amp; dad Steven.
Jodie Lister with mum Karen & dad Steven. Pic by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Dad Steven also spoke of his pride at his daughter’s achievement and the hard work she has done to get to this point.

He said: “I’m very proud of her and she has put in the hard work and smashed it! She’s always been very conscientious and she enjoys school so that helps.”

Mum Karen added: “I’m holding back the tears!”

Jodie Lister (left) and Maddie Falconer at Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes,
Jodie Lister (left) and Maddie Falconer at Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes, Fife. Pic credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Sixteen-year-old Reuben Banks was also getting his National 5 results today and admitted he was delighted with results after the disruption caused by Covid.

A happy Reuben Banks with his results
A happy Reuben Banks with his results. Pic by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

The 5th year pupil said: “I’m happy with what I’ve got. It certainly different and there was a lot to catch up on in school.

“I’m doing my Highers this year and hopefully (this year will go just as well). It’ll be hard!”

Reuben Banks with mum Mandy &amp; dad Kevin.
Reuben Banks with mum Mandy & dad Kevin. Pic by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

It wasn’t just the National 5 results that were revealed today and pupils who had sat their Higher exams this year also found out how well they had done.

Aaron Boyack was among those who were waiting for these grades and was delighted to see that he had achieved four As and a B.

Happy pupils, including Aaron Boyack (second from right) with their results
Happy pupils, including Aaron Boyack (second from right) with their results. Pic by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

The 6th year pupil, who hopes to study physics at university, said: “Being the first exam, it’s been a difficult situation. Covid has caused a lot of disruption but it’s been good to get back to a sense of normality.

“The results are a weight off my shoulders though and I can now relax a bit and look forward to next year.”

Teachers beaming with pride

It wasn’t just the pupils and parents who were emotional at the results this morning, with the Auchmuty High teachers also shedding a few tears.

Headteacher Pam Davie said: “I could not be prouder. It’s been a really challenging couple of years, with great turbulence but the young people have worked so hard.”

Niall Jowitt and Aaliyah McLaine with their results
Niall Jowitt and Aaliyah McLaine with their results. Pic by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“They’ve had to get through remote learning and changes here there and everywhere but as a community it’s proven that we can find opportunity among challenges and really come together.

“I am hoping that this year we can absolutely return to normality and push the re-start button to say, back to business and focus in getting the best outcomes we can for young people.”

More on exam results 2022

