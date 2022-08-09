Plenty of smiles – and some (happy) tears – as Auchmuty High pupils learn exam results

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There were plenty of smiles – and some tears – at Auchmuty High School this morning as pupils finally found out if their hard work had paid off.

Pupils nervously gathered at the Glenrothes school to get their hands on the coveted envelope that held their grades to this year’s exams.

For many, if not all, this year marked this first time they had sat a proper exam diet, with the 2020 and 2021 sittings cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But despite the unknown territory, there was plenty of success to be celebrated.

Among those getting their results this morning was 5th year pupil Jodie Lister. Flanked by mum and dad, Jodie – who sat her National 5 exams earlier this year – spoke of her relief at finally getting her hands on her results.

She said: “I’ve done better than I thought and I’ve got my predicted grades!

“(The exams) were stressful on the day of but the experience was better than I anticipated.”

Dad Steven also spoke of his pride at his daughter’s achievement and the hard work she has done to get to this point.

He said: “I’m very proud of her and she has put in the hard work and smashed it! She’s always been very conscientious and she enjoys school so that helps.”

Mum Karen added: “I’m holding back the tears!”

Sixteen-year-old Reuben Banks was also getting his National 5 results today and admitted he was delighted with results after the disruption caused by Covid.

The 5th year pupil said: “I’m happy with what I’ve got. It certainly different and there was a lot to catch up on in school.

“I’m doing my Highers this year and hopefully (this year will go just as well). It’ll be hard!”

It wasn’t just the National 5 results that were revealed today and pupils who had sat their Higher exams this year also found out how well they had done.

Aaron Boyack was among those who were waiting for these grades and was delighted to see that he had achieved four As and a B.

The 6th year pupil, who hopes to study physics at university, said: “Being the first exam, it’s been a difficult situation. Covid has caused a lot of disruption but it’s been good to get back to a sense of normality.

“The results are a weight off my shoulders though and I can now relax a bit and look forward to next year.”

Teachers beaming with pride

It wasn’t just the pupils and parents who were emotional at the results this morning, with the Auchmuty High teachers also shedding a few tears.

Headteacher Pam Davie said: “I could not be prouder. It’s been a really challenging couple of years, with great turbulence but the young people have worked so hard.”

“They’ve had to get through remote learning and changes here there and everywhere but as a community it’s proven that we can find opportunity among challenges and really come together.

“I am hoping that this year we can absolutely return to normality and push the re-start button to say, back to business and focus in getting the best outcomes we can for young people.”