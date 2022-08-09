QUIZ: Can you get all 10 of these National 5 exam questions right?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of teenagers across Scotland are today finding out how they fared in this year’s exams.

This year marks the first time since 2019 that pupils have sat traditional exams – with the 2020 and 2021 sittings cancelled due to the pandemic.

But how successful would you be if you had to tackle some of the questions pupils have been asked in a National 5 exam?

We’ve taken a selection of questions from National 5 past papers from 2017, 2018, 2019 published The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

Do you know what stem cells and indicator species are? How accurately can you translate a passage of German? Are your maths skills up to scratch?

Some of these questions might be trickier than you think.

Could you be an A grade student or should the tests be left to the schoolchildren?

Take our quiz and let us know if you could pass National 5 exams!

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Did you pass or fail? Let us know!