Exam pass rate up on last year tests were held but down from pandemic record high

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s exam pass rate has risen to among the strongest outside the pandemic, despite being down on the record highs of the last two years.

Some 78.9% of those who sat Highers obtained an A to C pass, down from the 87.3% in 2021 but up from 74.8% in 2019, when exams were last held.

All young people sitting exams in the spring were doing so for the first time, with the diets cancelled due to Covid in 2020 and 2021 and alternative grading arrangements used.

Almost 138,000 of them received their results today by text message, email and post.

Results for National 5s and Advanced Highers showed a similar pattern to that of Highers.

An SQA boss it was “one of the strongest sets of results in an exam year.”

And it was claimed this showed the support measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on learning had helped.

This included course modifications, such as reduction or removal of elements of coursework or exams, and revision support.

Results

National 5: An A to C pass for 80.8%, compared to 85.8% in 2021 and 78.2% in 2019. 40.3% got an A.

Higher: An A to C pass for 78.9%, compared to 87.3% in 2021 and 74.8% in 2019. 34.8% got an A.

Advanced Higher: An A to C pass for 81.3%, compared to 90.2% in 2021 and 79.4% in 2019. 33.7% got an A.

Learners have demonstrated commitment and remarkable resilience this year, giving a strong performance despite the challenges they have faced.” Fiona Robertson, SQA chief executive

Fiona Robertson, the SQA’s chief executive and Scotland’s chief examining officer, said: “This is the first time that exams have taken place since 2019, but this year does not mark a return to normal – learners have faced further disruption from Covid-19, on the back of the two previous years of disruption from the pandemic.

“That is why SQA, teachers, lecturers and partners across the education system put in place a wide-ranging package of support this year – everyone has pulled together to help mitigate the impact on learners and to give them the best chance of performing to the best of their abilities.

“Together, we have delivered fairness for learners while maintaining national standards – and learners can have confidence in their grades.

“Learners have demonstrated commitment and remarkable resilience this year, giving a strong performance despite the challenges they have faced. Indeed, this is one of the strongest sets of results in an exam year.”