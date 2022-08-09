Exam pass rate up on last year tests were held but down from pandemic record high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Exam pass rate up on last year tests were held but down from pandemic record high

By Cheryl Peebles
August 9 2022, 11.28am Updated: August 9 2022, 2.58pm
Niall Jowitt and Aaliyah McLaine opened their results at Auchmuty High School, Glenrothes. Picture by Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Scotland’s exam pass rate has risen to among the strongest outside the pandemic, despite being down on the record highs of the last two years.

Some 78.9% of those who sat Highers obtained an A to C pass, down from the 87.3% in 2021 but up from 74.8% in 2019, when exams were last held.

All young people sitting exams in the spring were doing so for the first time, with the diets cancelled due to Covid in 2020 and 2021 and alternative grading arrangements used.

Almost 138,000 of them received their results today by text message, email and post.

Results for National 5s and Advanced Highers showed a similar pattern to that of Highers.

An SQA boss it was “one of the strongest sets of results in an exam year.”

And it was claimed this showed the support measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on learning had helped.

This included course modifications, such as reduction or removal of elements of coursework or exams, and revision support.

Results

National 5: An A to C pass for 80.8%, compared to 85.8% in 2021 and 78.2% in 2019. 40.3% got an A.

Higher: An A to C pass for 78.9%, compared to 87.3% in 2021 and 74.8% in 2019. 34.8% got an A.

Advanced Higher: An A to C pass for 81.3%, compared to 90.2% in 2021 and 79.4% in 2019. 33.7% got an A.

Learners have demonstrated commitment and remarkable resilience this year, giving a strong performance despite the challenges they have faced.”

Fiona Robertson, SQA chief executive

Fiona Robertson, the SQA’s chief executive and Scotland’s chief examining officer, said: “This is the first time that exams have taken place since 2019, but this year does not mark a return to normal – learners have faced further disruption from Covid-19, on the back of the two previous years of disruption from the pandemic.

“That is why SQA, teachers, lecturers and partners across the education system put in place a wide-ranging package of support this year – everyone has pulled together to help mitigate the impact on learners and to give them the best chance of performing to the best of their abilities.

“Together, we have delivered fairness for learners while maintaining national standards – and learners can have confidence in their grades.

“Learners have demonstrated commitment and remarkable resilience this year, giving a strong performance despite the challenges they have faced. Indeed, this is one of the strongest sets of results in an exam year.”

