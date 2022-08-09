Dundee High pupils toast exam success after ‘three years of uncertainty’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee High pupils toast exam success after ‘three years of uncertainty’

By Debbie Clarke
August 9 2022, 2.55pm Updated: August 9 2022, 4.49pm
High School of Dundee students toast exam success after receiving their results: Hannah Mackland, Zara Taylor, Alexander Milnes and Christopher Scott. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Pupils at the High School of Dundee are toasting their exam success after a ‘challenging three years of uncertainty’ due to the pandemic.

The results day celebrations come after pupils sat their SQA exams, for the first time in person since 2019, before the summer holidays.

Rector Lise Hudson paid tribute to the efforts of pupils and staff saying she was very proud of how the whole school community has adapted to the challenges the pandemic has brought.

High School of Dundee pupils celebrating exam success. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Among those receiving their grades on Tuesday were High School of Dundee students Christopher Scott, 16, Alexander Milnes, 16, Zara Taylor, 16 and Hannah Mackland, 17.

All four pupils were delighted with their results, with some performing better than anticipated.

‘These were my first set of exams’

Christopher, who is going into Form 5 (S5) after the summer break, said: “I was very happy with my National 5 results (achieving 9 A grades)

“I got everything I expected. These were my first set of exams but it was good that we were able to sit them in person again because the worst thing in previous years was not knowing if your exams were going to happen or not.

“I was happier that we were able to sit exams again.”

He is now going on to do his Highers and is looking at various options including going to university to study computing.

Alexander Milnes, who is also going into Form 5, said he was very happy with his National 5 8 A grades.

“I did slightly better than I expected. I am pleased we have been able to sit exams again as I had been worried about the continual assessment system.

“I didn’t do massively well over lockdown, the online learning didn’t really suit me so I think the in-person exams are a much better way forward, for me personally.”

Alexander is going on to do his Highers and then Advanced Highers before either planning to study law at Edinburgh University or Classics at the University of St Andrews.

Zara Taylor, who is going into sixth year, achieved five Highers – all band one A grades – in English, Biology, Chemistry, Economics, Maths.

She said: “Compared to last year with the continual assessments, which suited some people, sitting exams again was much better.

Having exam days is a good learning experience because there will be times in life where you either do well on the day or you don’t.”

“I found it quite stressful constantly being assessed. I much prefer having something at the end of the year to work towards.

“Having exam days is a good learning experience because there will be times in life where you either do well on the day or you don’t.”

Zara is going on to do Advanced Highers and then hopes to apply to study economics at university.

Seventeen-year-old Hannah Mackland, who is also going into sixth year, achieved 5 A grade Highers in English, Maths, Biology, Chemistry and PE.

She added: “I much prefer the end of year exam than continual assessment because it prepares you for the future – exams at university or further tests.

“I like that it marks the course is finally completed. I am going on to do Advanced Highers and I am applying to university to study medicine.”

Rector Lise Hudson with the High School of Dundee pupils who have been toasting the success of their exam results. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Rector Lise Hudson said: “It is fantastic to listen to the pupils talking about their exam successes.

“They have done exceptionally well and are playing down the difficulties of having had three years of uncertainty.

“For the vast majority in our stats, there is an over 90 per cent pass rate at each of the levels, National 5, Higher, Advanced Higher with exceptional performances but within that, the stats don’t speak to the individual cases.

Paying tribute

“All of our young people have had challenges to face with Covid as well as other things like personal issues and family situations.

“The individual stories behind the school stats make the successes all the sweeter.

“I want to pay tribute to all the teachers, the wider staff and all of our pupils.

“We are so proud of everything they have achieved.”

