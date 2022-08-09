Dunfermline beauty promises to be ‘great ambassador’ after Miss Scotland win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Dunfermline beauty promises to be ‘great ambassador’ after Miss Scotland win

By Emma Duncan
August 9 2022, 5.30am
Lucy Thomson from Crossford, Fife, was crowned Miss Scotland 2022.

A Fife graduate has promised to be a “great ambassador” for her country after being named Miss Scotland.

Lucy Thomson from Crossford, just outside Dunfermline, took the crown in her second time competing.

The 23-year-old made it to the final in 2019, her first ever pageant, but did not secure a podium spot.

Lucy will now represent Scotland at the Miss World competition later this year.

Lucy Thomson at the Miss Scotland final in Glasgow.

Lucy told The Courier she was “absolutely ecstatic” to win the crown at the Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow on July 29.

She said: “I honestly don’t think I could have smiled anymore, my face was gleaming.

“I have a lot of things I want to achieve this year, many of which you will need to stay tuned to find out.

“All I will say is I aim high in everything I do and will be a great ambassador for the country.

“A role I will complete with the biggest smile on my face throughout the year.”

During lockdown Lucy started her own charity, The BRAvery Trust, which helps those in period poverty.

She spent the next two years developing the charity and re-entered Miss Scotland to use the platform to shed light on the issue.

A former pupil at Dollar Academy, Lucy recently started working in the finance industry in London after studying at the University of Aberdeen and completing a masters at the University of Strathclyde.

As well as competing in Miss Scotland, running her charity and working, Lucy runs her own business called the Scottish Fashion Association.

Miss Scotland winner Lucy Thomson was ‘so nervous she couldn’t eat’ at final

Despite her previous successes, nothing prepared Lucy for her nerves on the day of the final.

She said: “The day of the final has to have been the longest day of my life.

“I wanted to sleep in but the nerves took over and I was up at the crack of dawn.

“I made sure I continued to take some time out of my day to focus on myself.

“I think it helped that I had taken part in Miss Scotland in 2019. I wouldn’t say it was any easier or tougher but it definitely helped.

“The journey to the hotel was just horrible, my stomach was all over the place.

“I was so nervous I couldn’t eat.”

Lucy wearing her official Miss Scotland Glenisla kilt during the final.

Lucy added: “Waiting for the results is the weirdest emotional rollercoaster ever.

“You don’t really know how to feel.

“One second you’re smiling, the next you’re shocked, then you feel like you want to cry, but you can’t because you know you have to get photos taken.

What is Miss Scotland?

Miss Scotland is a beauty pageant that started in 1961 and is organised by Janis Sue Smith, director of The Catwalk Academy.

Women aged between 18 and 25, who were born in or have lived in Scotland since the age of three, are not married and have no children can enter.

The rules are set by Miss World.

The applicants are narrowed down to semi-finalists, then again to finalists after an interview with Janis.

Miss Scotland 2022 Lucy Thomson with Ailsa Black (second runner up, left) and Olivia McPike (first runner up).

From then the finalists compete in four challenges set by event sponsors.

The winner goes on to attend Miss World.

The highest placing UK contestant at Miss World is then crowned Miss UK and has the option to compete at Miss International the following year.

