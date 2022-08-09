Dunfermline beauty promises to be ‘great ambassador’ after Miss Scotland win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife graduate has promised to be a “great ambassador” for her country after being named Miss Scotland.

Lucy Thomson from Crossford, just outside Dunfermline, took the crown in her second time competing.

The 23-year-old made it to the final in 2019, her first ever pageant, but did not secure a podium spot.

Lucy will now represent Scotland at the Miss World competition later this year.

Lucy told The Courier she was “absolutely ecstatic” to win the crown at the Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow on July 29.

She said: “I honestly don’t think I could have smiled anymore, my face was gleaming.

“I have a lot of things I want to achieve this year, many of which you will need to stay tuned to find out.

“All I will say is I aim high in everything I do and will be a great ambassador for the country.

“A role I will complete with the biggest smile on my face throughout the year.”

During lockdown Lucy started her own charity, The BRAvery Trust, which helps those in period poverty.

She spent the next two years developing the charity and re-entered Miss Scotland to use the platform to shed light on the issue.

A former pupil at Dollar Academy, Lucy recently started working in the finance industry in London after studying at the University of Aberdeen and completing a masters at the University of Strathclyde.

As well as competing in Miss Scotland, running her charity and working, Lucy runs her own business called the Scottish Fashion Association.

Despite her previous successes, nothing prepared Lucy for her nerves on the day of the final.

She said: “The day of the final has to have been the longest day of my life.

“I wanted to sleep in but the nerves took over and I was up at the crack of dawn.

“I made sure I continued to take some time out of my day to focus on myself.

“I think it helped that I had taken part in Miss Scotland in 2019. I wouldn’t say it was any easier or tougher but it definitely helped.

“The journey to the hotel was just horrible, my stomach was all over the place.

“I was so nervous I couldn’t eat.”

Lucy added: “Waiting for the results is the weirdest emotional rollercoaster ever.

“You don’t really know how to feel.

“One second you’re smiling, the next you’re shocked, then you feel like you want to cry, but you can’t because you know you have to get photos taken.

What is Miss Scotland?

Miss Scotland is a beauty pageant that started in 1961 and is organised by Janis Sue Smith, director of The Catwalk Academy.

Women aged between 18 and 25, who were born in or have lived in Scotland since the age of three, are not married and have no children can enter.

The rules are set by Miss World.

The applicants are narrowed down to semi-finalists, then again to finalists after an interview with Janis.

From then the finalists compete in four challenges set by event sponsors.

The winner goes on to attend Miss World.

The highest placing UK contestant at Miss World is then crowned Miss UK and has the option to compete at Miss International the following year.