Workers for Dundee construction firm McGill told to stay home after wages unpaid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Workers for Dundee construction firm McGill told to stay home after wages unpaid

By Rob McLaren
August 9 2022, 5.45am
A McGill van.
A McGill van.

Some workers at Dundee construction firm McGill have been told to stay home after not receiving their wages.

Last week The Courier revealed McGill is on the brink of administration for the second time in four years.

McGill Facilities Management Limited has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators with the Court of Session.

Assurances were made to employees last week that weekly wages would still be paid on Friday – but the money did not appear.

Workers on Monday were still in the dark about whether they would receive their wages.

An email sent from McGill’s HR department told employees: “We have taken external advice regarding the situation with potential non-payment of wages today.

Graeme Carling, chief executive of United Capital, the ultimate owner of McGill.

“We have been advised that if the wages do not arrive in your bank account today, that as of Monday August 8 2022, you are requested to stay home and be contactable and available for work during your normal hours.

“This ensures that you are fulfilling your obligations as an employee of McGill Facilities Management Ltd and you will be paid your full basic salary for these hours.

“Should funds arrive in your account prior to Monday morning, then you will be expected to report to work/site as normal on Monday.”

McGill workers speak out on wages

McGill previously went into administration in January 2019, when around 400 staff lost their jobs.

The McGill name and certain assets were purchased by Dundee businessman Graeme Carling. He subsequently acquired Alliance Electrical of Forfar, Cupar-based Kingdom Gas Services and Falkirk facilities management company McDougall Group.

It’s a feeling of ‘here we go again’.”

McGill employee

All of these businesses fall under the McGill Facilities Management Limited group, which employs around 120 staff.

McGill has blamed its bank withdrawing its support for its troubles.

Several McGill workers have contacted The Courier.

One said: “One day we get a letter to say they’re is exploring all avenues and there are five interested companies. The next day we don’t get paid.

“The morale is horrendous and it’s a feeling of ‘here we go again’.”

McGill headquarters at Affinity House, Harrison Road, Dundee.

Another said some staff were continuing to show up to work to carry out servicing for housing association clients.

He said: “The issue is, we don’t have materials to do anything. Most merchants cut McGill off around three weeks ago.

“We’ve been using up what’s in the vans but there is hardly any material to do anything now.”

McGill ‘taking advice’

A spokesperson for McGill did not respond to request to comment on the unpaid wages.

The company spokesperson said: “McGill Facilities Management Ltd has appointed a specialist corporate restructuring firm to assist it during this difficult time.

“Errol Lawrie, managing director at McGill, continues to take advice from this firm daily as he and the McGill management team work to find the best way forward.”

McGill Facilities Management Ltd is part of the United Capital Investments Limited, owned by Mr Carling and his wife Leanne, who also have an extensive property portfolio.

A van outside McGill’s head office on Harrison Road, Dundee.

Meanwhile, Glasgow-based Saltire Facilities Management is owned by a separate Carling business, United Capital Group Ltd.

The McGill assets were initially purchased by Catalus Energy Investments Ltd, which is now known as Qwerty100 Ltd. This company being pursued by HMRC for unpaid liabilities.

The McDougall Group, renamed POIU100 Ltd in June, is subject to a separate court wind-up order.

A notice of intention to appoint administrators normally lasts for 10 working days. It provides a temporarily halt to existing or pending creditor action.

The legal action is the business declaring its intention to appoint an administrator in order to rescue its business, repay creditors and save it from liquidation.

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]