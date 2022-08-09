Workers for Dundee construction firm McGill told to stay home after wages unpaid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Some workers at Dundee construction firm McGill have been told to stay home after not receiving their wages.

Last week The Courier revealed McGill is on the brink of administration for the second time in four years.

McGill Facilities Management Limited has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators with the Court of Session.

Assurances were made to employees last week that weekly wages would still be paid on Friday – but the money did not appear.

Workers on Monday were still in the dark about whether they would receive their wages.

An email sent from McGill’s HR department told employees: “We have taken external advice regarding the situation with potential non-payment of wages today.

“We have been advised that if the wages do not arrive in your bank account today, that as of Monday August 8 2022, you are requested to stay home and be contactable and available for work during your normal hours.

“This ensures that you are fulfilling your obligations as an employee of McGill Facilities Management Ltd and you will be paid your full basic salary for these hours.

“Should funds arrive in your account prior to Monday morning, then you will be expected to report to work/site as normal on Monday.”

McGill workers speak out on wages

McGill previously went into administration in January 2019, when around 400 staff lost their jobs.

The McGill name and certain assets were purchased by Dundee businessman Graeme Carling. He subsequently acquired Alliance Electrical of Forfar, Cupar-based Kingdom Gas Services and Falkirk facilities management company McDougall Group.

It’s a feeling of ‘here we go again’.” McGill employee

All of these businesses fall under the McGill Facilities Management Limited group, which employs around 120 staff.

McGill has blamed its bank withdrawing its support for its troubles.

Several McGill workers have contacted The Courier.

One said: “One day we get a letter to say they’re is exploring all avenues and there are five interested companies. The next day we don’t get paid.

“The morale is horrendous and it’s a feeling of ‘here we go again’.”

Another said some staff were continuing to show up to work to carry out servicing for housing association clients.

He said: “The issue is, we don’t have materials to do anything. Most merchants cut McGill off around three weeks ago.

“We’ve been using up what’s in the vans but there is hardly any material to do anything now.”

McGill ‘taking advice’

A spokesperson for McGill did not respond to request to comment on the unpaid wages.

The company spokesperson said: “McGill Facilities Management Ltd has appointed a specialist corporate restructuring firm to assist it during this difficult time.

“Errol Lawrie, managing director at McGill, continues to take advice from this firm daily as he and the McGill management team work to find the best way forward.”

McGill Facilities Management Ltd is part of the United Capital Investments Limited, owned by Mr Carling and his wife Leanne, who also have an extensive property portfolio.

Meanwhile, Glasgow-based Saltire Facilities Management is owned by a separate Carling business, United Capital Group Ltd.

The McGill assets were initially purchased by Catalus Energy Investments Ltd, which is now known as Qwerty100 Ltd. This company being pursued by HMRC for unpaid liabilities.

The McDougall Group, renamed POIU100 Ltd in June, is subject to a separate court wind-up order.

A notice of intention to appoint administrators normally lasts for 10 working days. It provides a temporarily halt to existing or pending creditor action.

The legal action is the business declaring its intention to appoint an administrator in order to rescue its business, repay creditors and save it from liquidation.