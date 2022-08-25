‘Picky’ James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and Dorrans updates

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic had an agreement in place to bring a player on loan but the player changed his mind the next day.

The unnamed player was due at East End Park for his medical last Friday and U-turned on the move – but it could still be “in the balance”.

James McPake said he had faced some tough questions at Wednesday night’s Q&A with fans – and shouldered some of the accountability for the thin squad.

“We had a question and answer meeting last night,” he said.

Loan agreed

“One of the questions posed was about lack of signings and to be fair I took a bit of blame on that for being extra picky on what we are wanting.

“We had a very good loan deal agreed with a club last Thursday and the player knocked it back on the Friday.

“That could still be in the balance and we are hopeful on that one. That is now with the player after being agreed between the two clubs.

McPake added that he is hopeful more players will be added by the end of the transfer window next week.

Allan back in training soon

Midfielder Paul Allan’s injury is not as bad as first feared and should make a return to training next week.

Allan was part of the sides who took maximum points from the opening two League 1 matches before picking up an injury in training.

He has since missed the win over Montrose, the draw at Kelty and will now miss this weekend’s top-of-the-table clash versus Airdrie.

“He will not ready for this weekend but he is progressing okay,” said McPake.

“We are missing him, he was doing really well and I was enjoying working with him.

“Maybe at the start of next week we will get him outside and then hopefully accelerate that process.”

Dorrans nearing return

The only other absentee is Graham Dorrans, who continues to edge closer to his return from long-term injury.

“Graham is now at very end-stage stuff,” added McPake.

“He is striking balls, jumping, landing on that ankle.”