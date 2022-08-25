‘Picky’ James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and Dorrans updates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

‘Picky’ James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and Dorrans updates

By Craig Cairns
August 25 2022, 7.00pm
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake gave fitness updates on two players.

Dunfermline Athletic had an agreement in place to bring a player on loan but the player changed his mind the next day.

The unnamed player was due at East End Park for his medical last Friday and U-turned on the move – but it could still be “in the balance”.

James McPake said he had faced some tough questions at Wednesday night’s Q&A with fans – and shouldered some of the accountability for the thin squad.

“We had a question and answer meeting last night,” he said.

Loan agreed

“One of the questions posed was about lack of signings and to be fair I took a bit of blame on that for being extra picky on what we are wanting.

James McPake took some responsibility for the lack of signings.

“We had a very good loan deal agreed with a club last Thursday and the player knocked it back on the Friday.

“That could still be in the balance and we are hopeful on that one. That is now with the player after being agreed between the two clubs.

McPake added that he is hopeful more players will be added by the end of the transfer window next week.

Allan back in training soon

Midfielder Paul Allan’s injury is not as bad as first feared and should make a return to training next week.

Allan was part of the sides who took maximum points from the opening two League 1 matches before picking up an injury in training.

He has since missed the win over Montrose, the draw at Kelty and will now miss this weekend’s top-of-the-table clash versus Airdrie.

Paul Allan cleberates with teammate Kevin O’Hara. Photograph: Craig Brown.

“He will not ready for this weekend but he is progressing okay,” said McPake.

“We are missing him, he was doing really well and I was enjoying working with him.

“Maybe at the start of next week we will get him outside and then hopefully accelerate that process.”

Dorrans nearing return

The only other absentee is Graham Dorrans, who continues to edge closer to his return from long-term injury.

Graham Dorrans has been out with a long-term injury.

“Graham is now at very end-stage stuff,” added McPake.

“He is striking balls, jumping, landing on that ankle.”










