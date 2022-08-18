Robbie Crawford leaves Dundee trial to sign for Greenock Morton ahead of Cappielow clash this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Greenock Morton have announced the signing of midfielder Robbie Crawford after he left a trial period at Dundee.

And the 28-year-old could make his debut against the Dark Blues this weekend as Gary Bowyer’s side travel to Cappielow this Saturday.

Crawford spent time training with League One Dunfermline earlier this summer before arriving at Dundee on trial last week.

But no contract offer was forthcoming from the Dark Blues and the Ton swooped in to pick up the former Livingston and Motherwell man on a one-year deal.

‘Not in a position to do anything’

🔵⚪ Welcome to Morton, Robbie Crawford! Greenock Morton are today delighted to announce the signing of Robbie Crawford on a one-year deal. ➡️ https://t.co/SztoTucLNG pic.twitter.com/TU8ILNljY4 — Greenock Morton (@Morton_FC) August 18, 2022

Speaking at today’s pre-match press conference before Crawford was announced as a Morton player, Dens Park boss Bowyer said: “He’s been made an offer somewhere else and, at this moment in time, we weren’t in a position to do anything.

“I liked him, like him as a person and he’s a good footballer.

“He’s got commitments and when you are out of work and someone puts an offer on the table, you really have to consider that.

“I wish him all the best.”