Dundee FC

Dundee ponder move for former Motherwell man Robbie Crawford

By George Cran
August 9 2022, 3.02pm Updated: August 9 2022, 3.43pm
Robbie Crawford during his spell at Motherwell.
Robbie Crawford during his spell at Motherwell.

Dundee could pip former boss James McPake to the signing of ex-Motherwell midfielder Robbie Crawford.

The 28-year-old has trained with the Dark Blues this week as he searches for a new club following his Partick Thistle exit at the end of last season.

Crawford has over 40 Premiership appearances to his name after spells with Livingston and Motherwell.

He joined the Jags on a short-term deal last January, playing 16 times in the Championship last season.

Robbie Crawford in action for Livingston.
Robbie Crawford in action for Livingston.

Crawford has also spent time training with McPake’s Dunfermline as he looks for a team this summer.

And the ex-Dens captain and manager was full of praise for the former Ayr United man.

McPake said: “I’m really impressed with him.

“He is a player who I know but when you get to work with players like that you see how good he is.

“He is a good player who has had a good career, played in the Premiership and if he hadn’t changed his contract and decided to leave Motherwell, he would still have had another year at Motherwell.

“When he has been in training with us his attitude has been excellent.”

