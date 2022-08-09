Gary Bowyer refuses to panic in transfer market as Dundee boss talks Byrne and Jakubiak injuries and meeting Tim Keyes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gary Bowyer refuses to panic in transfer market as Dundee boss talks Byrne and Jakubiak injuries and meeting Tim Keyes

By George Cran
August 9 2022, 8.00am Updated: August 9 2022, 11.26am
From left: Dundee boss Gary Bowyer, striker Alex Jakubiak and owner Tim Keyes.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists it is not a time to panic as his search for transfer reinforcements rumbles on.

The Dens Park boss is keen to add to the three signings he’s made in his short time with the Dark Blues.

Tyler French has been a regular since signing from Wrexham while Ben Williamson and Zach Robinson have impressed in short spells after arriving on loan.

Bowyer, though, has made clear he wants more new faces to supplement his squad as they look to build on Saturday’s victory over Raith Rovers.

Impact

But he won’t be making any hasty decisions.

“We’ve had meetings this week but we’re at an important stage where we don’t panic,” Bowyer told the Courier.

“I don’t want to sign the wrong person just for the sake of making a signing.

“We need players coming in who will make an impact.

Tyler French in action for Dundee.
“You look at Tyler French as a great example, he’s settled in really well.

“His pace has brought something we didn’t have and he has fitted into the group really well.

“The same goes for Zach Robinson in the short time he’s been here, only 10 days or so.

“And we’ve seen an impact made by him in the two matches he’s come off the bench.

New Dundee signing Zach Robinson.
“He’s still to get up to speed with how we want to go about things but he’s pushing for a start already.

“Ben Williamson has been unfortunate with his injury but we’ve already seen he’s a good player who can make an impact.

“They are all good players but also athletic and that’s what we are trying to bring in.”

Injuries

The need for additions may be accelerated, however, if injuries to Alex Jakubiak and Shaun Byrne prove lengthy.

Byrne has started every game so far under Bowyer but came off midway through the second half at Stark’s Park on Saturday with a thigh problem.

Jakubiak, meanwhile, was already off the pitch by that point having felt something in his hamstring.

How long they may be out for, however, is not yet known.

“Neither were involved on Monday obviously but we’ll have a better idea of the extent of the injuries on Tuesday,” Bowyer said.

“Hopefully coming off when they did has helped. Precautionary is the word.

“Friday may come too soon for them.”

Jakubiak gets treatment against Raith Rovers.
Jakubiak’s history of injuries at Dundee is well known with only 15 appearances made in his first two seasons with the club.

And Bowyer is hopeful that experience may actually be a good thing in this circumstance.

He said: “The only positive, if you can call it that, with the rotten luck Jak has had with injuries is you become more aware of your own body.

“So, hopefully, he’s made the decision to get off early and he’s not out for six or seven weeks. That’s the last thing we want.”

Meeting Tim Keyes

Dundee owners Tim Keyes (R) and John Nelms applaud the away fans at Raith Rovers.
Saturday’s 1-0 success over Raith Rovers was Bowyer’s first league victory since taking the reins at Dens Park.

It was also the first match he’d taken charge of with owner and chairman Tim Keyes in the stands after the Texan flew in from the US.

“I very quickly met him on Saturday before the game and then on Monday morning as well,” Bowyer said.

“It was a pleasure to meet him though it was very brief. We’ll hopefully get a longer catch-up at some point.”

Did he ask for more budget for signings?

“Of course, that’s my job!”

