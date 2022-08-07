4 talking points as Dundee show energy and mettle in Raith Rovers victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

4 talking points as Dundee show energy and mettle in Raith Rovers victory

By George Cran
August 7 2022, 11.45am
Dundee celebrate Josh Mulligan's winner at Raith Rovers.
Dundee celebrate Josh Mulligan's winner at Raith Rovers.

It may only have been the second league match of the season but Dundee needed a win at Raith Rovers.

The growing bubble of early-season optimism had deflated after an opening-day defeat to Partick Thistle in front of a big home crowd.

Once more there was a big crowd of Dees in the stands eager to see something different from Gary Bowyer’s side.

And they got it in the 1-0 win at Stark’s Park.

It may not have been a classic from the Dark Blues, one that will live long in the memory, but it was exactly the type of performance that brings success in the Championship.

So what did we learn from Bowyer’s first league victory as Dundee boss?

Two halves, two different Dundees

The first half from the Dark Blues, wearing their Argentina-inspired away kit, was one brimming with energy.

The speedy front five were all over the Raith Rovers defence like a particularly nasty rash.

Josh Mulligan takes on Raith Rovers.

Striker Zak Rudden led the line with the ball but also without it, chasing everything down and preventing Rovers from building any meaningful possession.

Then it was Paul McMullan and Alex Jakubiak. If the home team got past them, Max Anderson and Josh Mulligan were right in their faces.

If they got past them, Shaun Byrne was biting in with the tackles in the middle of the park.

The running from Dundee was relentless. But their efforts didn’t get the reward of a second goal after Mulligan’s 13th-minute opener.

That meant when the intensity inevitably dropped in the second half, a different side to the team was required.

Rovers sent on playmaker Dylan Easton and upped their efforts, pushing Dundee back after the break.

And it became a hold-what-we-have display as the second period wore on.

They did that and earned an important three points.

Mettle

Questions had been asked of the mentality in this young Dundee team after the Thistle disappointment.

The pressure was on, it rarely isn’t in the second tier for the Dark Blues, but pessimism would certainly have overtaken optimism in the stands if the wait for a first win went beyond the opening two fixtures.

Dundee fans in the away end at Raith Rovers.

They showed they can handle that pressure by seeing out what could have been a tricky away day – look at the results elsewhere across the division and it’s clear easy afternoons will be few and far between this season.

Sharp

Ryan Sweeney and Tyler French had good games, heading and clearing plenty of the balls sent their way.

But, when Rovers got past the backline, there was no beating Dundee’s young goalie.

Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp.

His first save was one of serious ability, clawing a Sam Stanton curler out of the top corner at full stretch.

He would deny the former Dundee United man later again in the first half before a few more comfortable stops in the second period.

His kicking, though, at times was poor and he did have a distinctly uncomfortable moment as he lost his footing while in possession in his own six-yard box with Ethan Ross bearing down.

Sharp got away with that piece of misfortune as the Raith man chipped wide.

Giveth and taketh away

Ashcroft heads away as Raith push for an equaliser.

Lee Ashcroft made a welcome return, coming off the bench late on in just his fourth appearance since November.

Also back in a matchday squad for the first time in six months was goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.

Two big voices are back in the team and with that Dundee are a stronger outfit.

But they also lost a couple of players to injury at Stark’s Park.

Jakubiak gets treatment against Raith Rovers.

Byrne would limp off in the second half after stopping Dylan Easton beginning a dangerous counter-attack.

More worrying was seeing Jakubiak drop to the ground with a muscle problem.

His history as a Dundee player has been one beset by injuries.

Finally this season he appeared to have put that behind him and showed his quality in the Premier Sports Cup.

But again there’s a setback, fingers crossed it’s not a lengthy absence ahead.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 'magnificent' away support after Raith Rovers win as he provides update on Alex Jakubiak and Shaun Byrne injuries

