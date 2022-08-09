LEE WILKIE: Dundee kid Josh Mulligan starred at Raith Rovers – I love to see a local boy doing well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee kid Josh Mulligan starred at Raith Rovers – I love to see a local boy doing well

By Lee Wilkie
August 9 2022, 8.30am Updated: August 9 2022, 11.30am
Dundee's Josh Mulligan takes on Raith Rovers.
Dundee's Josh Mulligan takes on Raith Rovers.

There’s no getting away from the fact Saturday’s win at Raith Rovers was a big, big moment for Gary Bowyer and his young Dundee team.

It was vital the Dark Blues got a win on the board after a poor start to the season at Partick Thistle.

What will please the manager most – and certainly his defence – is that they kept a clean sheet.

Under pressure as well.

Obviously against Thistle they did not defend well, poor goals were conceded and put them in trouble.

So it was important they got that out of the system quickly.

Josh Mulligan

Raith Rovers are no mugs and like to play a bit, especially on that plastic pitch.

So it was the right move to press them right from the start and Dundee got their reward early on.

Dundee celebrate Josh Mulligan's strike at Raith Rovers.
Dundee celebrate Josh Mulligan’s strike at Raith Rovers.

I was delighted to see it was Josh Mulligan who got himself on the scoresheet.

I love to see a local boy doing well and he could be a really big player for the Dark Blues this term.

Mulligan is such a powerful runner, he gives a different dimension to the attack when he’s on the ball.

Alex Jakubiak

Jakubiak gets treatment against Raith Rovers.

The big negative to Saturday, however, was seeing Alex Jakubiak go down with injury.

I know only too well these things can happen when you’ve had long-term injuries – I would always get hamstring strains a week or two back into things.

It’s your body getting used to playing week in, week out.

Hopefully, it’s not serious.

