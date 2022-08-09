LEE WILKIE: Dundee kid Josh Mulligan starred at Raith Rovers – I love to see a local boy doing well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There’s no getting away from the fact Saturday’s win at Raith Rovers was a big, big moment for Gary Bowyer and his young Dundee team.

It was vital the Dark Blues got a win on the board after a poor start to the season at Partick Thistle.

What will please the manager most – and certainly his defence – is that they kept a clean sheet.

Under pressure as well.

Obviously against Thistle they did not defend well, poor goals were conceded and put them in trouble.

So it was important they got that out of the system quickly.

Josh Mulligan

Raith Rovers are no mugs and like to play a bit, especially on that plastic pitch.

So it was the right move to press them right from the start and Dundee got their reward early on.

I was delighted to see it was Josh Mulligan who got himself on the scoresheet.

I love to see a local boy doing well and he could be a really big player for the Dark Blues this term.

Mulligan is such a powerful runner, he gives a different dimension to the attack when he’s on the ball.

Alex Jakubiak

The big negative to Saturday, however, was seeing Alex Jakubiak go down with injury.

I know only too well these things can happen when you’ve had long-term injuries – I would always get hamstring strains a week or two back into things.

It’s your body getting used to playing week in, week out.

Hopefully, it’s not serious.