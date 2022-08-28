Kyle Macdonald gives honest assessment of Dunfermline performance and has say on disallowed goal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kyle Macdonald emerged following the 1-1 with Airdrie clutching the stadium sponsor’s man-of-the-match champagne.

The 22-year-old had been a huge part of the Dunfermline attacks which culminated in Callum Fordyce’s own goal giving the Pars the lead.

But he was disappointed with his contribution in the build-up to Adam Frizzell’s equaliser – and with a first-half chance of his own that he missed.

🎥 Watch the goals from yesterday's 1-1 draw with Airdrieonians. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/2uV2I2K0EG — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) August 27, 2022

“The chances don’t come often enough,” said Macdonald.

“It is just maybe why I’m not scoring as many.

“I definitely should be scored at least a couple of goals by now.

“We will just move on to next week and if I get the chance next week hopefully I will stick it away.”

More self-criticism

On Frizzell’s superb equaliser, he added: “I will need to see the run [of Justin Deveney, who assisted Frizzell] earlier.

“It is maybe part of not playing or a bit of fatigue setting into myself.

“The ball has just gone over my head and he has managed to cut it back,

“Fair play to the boy it is good strike.”

Dunfermline assistant manager Dave Mackay praised the response of the Pars after that.

They thought their effort had paid off in the dying minutes when Rhys Breen fired in a loose ball from a corner.

The goal was ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper Murray Johnson.

Despite the protests the referee stuck to his decision.

Staying out the way

Macdonald, who spent time on loan at the Diamonds last season, said he usually stays out such things.

“The ref has made the decision and we just need to accept that,” added Macdonald.

“It is tough to take, we created a lot of chances in the game.

“As we have been saying for a few weeks now, we need to start taking our chances and if we had done that today we would have won the game.

“But listen we are still unbeaten and we will move on to next week.

“Normally if the ref gives a decision people are okay with it and nothing much is said.

“I normally stay out of it and I’m not too sure from where I was.

“It looked like a perfectly good goal but listen he has made the decision and we just have to accept it.”