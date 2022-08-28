Kyle Macdonald gives honest assessment of Dunfermline performance and has say on disallowed goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Kyle Macdonald gives honest assessment of Dunfermline performance and has say on disallowed goal

By Craig Cairns
August 28 2022, 6.00pm
Kyle Macdonald was given the sponsor's man of the match award. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Kyle Macdonald was given the sponsor's man of the match award. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Kyle Macdonald emerged following the 1-1 with Airdrie clutching the stadium sponsor’s man-of-the-match champagne.

The 22-year-old had been a huge part of the Dunfermline attacks which culminated in Callum Fordyce’s own goal giving the Pars the lead.

But he was disappointed with his contribution in the build-up to Adam Frizzell’s equaliser – and with a first-half chance of his own that he missed.

“The chances don’t come often enough,” said Macdonald.

“It is just maybe why I’m not scoring as many.

“I definitely should be scored at least a couple of goals by now.

“We will just move on to next week and if I get the chance next week hopefully I will stick it away.”

More self-criticism

On Frizzell’s superb equaliser, he added: “I will need to see the run [of Justin Deveney, who assisted Frizzell] earlier.

“It is maybe part of not playing or a bit of fatigue setting into myself.

Kyle Macdonald takes on Airdrie left-back Euan Deveney. Photograph: Craig Brown.

“The ball has just gone over my head and he has managed to cut it back,

“Fair play to the boy it is good strike.”

Dunfermline assistant manager Dave Mackay praised the response of the Pars after that.

They thought their effort had paid off in the dying minutes when Rhys Breen fired in a loose ball from a corner.

The goal was ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper Murray Johnson.

Despite the protests the referee stuck to his decision.

Staying out the way

Macdonald, who spent time on loan at the Diamonds last season, said he usually stays out such things.

“The ref has made the decision and we just need to accept that,” added Macdonald.

“It is tough to take, we created a lot of chances in the game.

“As we have been saying for a few weeks now, we need to start taking our chances and if we had done that today we would have won the game.

“But listen we are still unbeaten and we will move on to next week.

“Normally if the ref gives a decision people are okay with it and nothing much is said.

“I normally stay out of it and I’m not too sure from where I was.

“It looked like a perfectly good goal but listen he has made the decision and we just have to accept it.”

