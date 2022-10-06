James McPake reveals why he brought Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Robbie Mahon to Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake said his two new loanees have handled well the whirlwind start to life at Dunfermline.

Robbie Mahon joined on loan from Motherwell until the end of the season ahead of last week’s domestic loan deadline.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler moved from Rangers on the same day, initially until January.

Both made their debuts from the bench the next day in the late capitulation to Peterhead.

🎥 Watch the goals from yesterday's 2-2 draw with Peterhead. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/6pMRqXNnca — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) October 1, 2022

Tough start

“They are two players that we had identified and we are thankful to Motherwell and Rangers for letting them out on loan,” said the Pars manager.

“It was tough last week because they only had the one day in and then the game but they have trained really well this week and they are looking good.

“Like everything else we need to get our ideas across to them because they are coming out of different clubs with different circumstances.

“They have handled it well.”

Quick, technical wide men

Mahon, who is 19, signed for Motherwell earlier this year from Bohemians.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler, who is 20, began his career as a youth at Manchester City before moving to Ibrox in 2019.

He made his Premiership debut earlier in the season versus St Johnstone and has represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level.

“He is a wide player, he is left footed and he can play on both sides,” added McPake.

“Technically he is very good, as is Kane Ritchie-Hosler.

“They are what you expect when they have come through an academy, particularly ones like Manchester City and Rangers.

“The two of them are quick, they are very good on the ball and offer width which I think we have needed in the squad.”