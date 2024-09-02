Dundee United transfer window rated: Tangerines best business in YEARS assessed

Dundee United boast three successive victories against Premiership opposition

Unbeaten in the league.

Third in the table.

Three clean sheets on the bounce.

In the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup.

It has been a heartening start to the campaign for the Tangerines and, entering the first international break of the season, Jim Goodwin can afford to reflect upon his side’s development with some satisfaction.

The Terrors certainly don’t look like a team assembled in a matter of months – with a remarkable turnaround of 18 players out and 13 in following their Championship title win – and that’s partly a testament to the level of recruitment.

Here, Courier Sport analyses United’s summer transfer window.

The smash hits

The sheer volume of United fans with the flag of North Macedonia in their X (formerly known as Twitter) biography tells a story.

Kristijan Trapanovski has been a smash hit since arriving from FK Shkupi, notching four goals in nine matches – including the opener in the Dundee derby – and has illuminated games with his direct running and flair on the left flank.

David Babunski has become an immediate mainstay in the Tangerines side and quite aside from his three goals, the Barcelona academy graduate has been made captain in the absence of Ross Docherty.

Already vocal on the pitch and demanding in the dressing room. Looks to be a real coup.

Both will jet out on international duty this week, largely due to their outstanding start to life in Scotland.

Yet, a strong argument can be made for Will Ferry as United’s signing of the season so far. He is a tireless presence at left wing-back, a direct runner and boasts a terrific delivery; three assists in nine outings to his name already.

And for such a forward-thinking player, Ferry barely loses a duel.

Looking solid

Jort van der Sande has scarcely had a shot on goal – his best chance coming when he hared through on goal against Ross County and squared to Miller Thomson – but has been a pivotal focal point for the side.

He fights for everything, triggers the press and brings others into the game. As the season progresses and this United side evolves, the hope is that he’ll be able to flex his attacking muscles.

Vicko Sevelj had, by his own admission, a “shocking” debut in the Premier Sports Cup defeat to Falkirk. But his powers of recovery have been exemplary. The versatile Croatian looks a decent right wingback and a good defensive midfielder.

Jack Walton, on loan from Luton for a second successive season, has picked up where he left off last term, cutting a solid figure between the sticks and making a couple of big saves already. Already racking up the shutouts, just like last term.

Utilising the loan market

Until English clubs have completed their pre-season schedules and have a relatively settled squad, they are reluctant to send any of their prospects out.

As such, patience was required before securing the captures of Emmanuel Adegboyega from Norwich City and Liverpool kid Luca Stephenson.

Both look like they could be worth the wait.

Adegboyega, rewarded for his form with a maiden call-up to the Ireland U/21 squad, recovered from a mixed debut against Ross County to turn in fine showings against St Mirren, St Johnstone and Hearts.

He’s already a fixture on the right side of the back-three.

Stephenson was pitched straight into the side that beat the Buddies, helping United to a 1-0 triumph, before scoring his first ever senior goal in a 2-0 triumph over the Saintees. Looks the part – a mature head on young shoulders.

The jury’s out

Richard Odada and Meshack Ubochioma, arrivals from Philadelphia Union and Zalaegerszeg, have played a combined 23 minutes of senior football for United as they are gradually steeled for Goodwin’s physical demands.

Expect to see more of the pair after the international break.

Goalkeeper Dave Richards looked reasonably solid in his two outings against Stenhousemuir and Buckie Thistle but, as No.2 to Walton, hasn’t been seen since.

Nevertheless, there appears no reason to fear if the former St Johnstone stopper is called upon.

And his experience, professionalism and high standards on the training pitch are understood to be valued at Tannadice.

Sam Dalby was a deadline day capture from Wrexham. At 6ft3ins, he does little to add searing pace to the pool of strikers, but is a dominating presence and, having fallen out of the picture in Wales, will have a point to prove.

It seems ridiculous to place Ryan Strain in this category, given his pedigree in Scottish football. He will clearly be a fine player for United once they get him on the pitch.

However, given he suffered a serious hamstring tear on his second appearance, has undergone surgery and probably won’t feature until December at the earliest, it is hard to make any sort of assessment; good or bad.

It’s a hackneyed old sentiment, but Strain will be like a new signing after the turn of the year.

Players out

There was no imperative to shed high-earners or wantaway players like last summer.

When it became clear – relatively quickly – that Tony Watt wouldn’t be the man to fulfil what Goodwin wants from his pressing forwards, he was the only player who perhaps fitted in that category.

The loan agreement with Motherwell, with the Steelmen taking on a portion of his salary, was the best outcome for all involved.

Brandon Forbes’ move to Norwich is a rather disheartening reflection on the realities of modern football.

But, with the 18-year-old in the final year of his contract and his one season on the books of United meaning they would only be due a meagre development fee next summer, £300,000 is good business.

And it is impossible to grudge the gifted youngster a crack at Carrow Road. The same applies to Rory MacLeod, who joined Southampton on an initial loan after his development at Tannadice rather stalled.

The other 15 exits were more predictable – albeit the likes of Scott McMann, David Wotherspoon and Chris Mochrie did raise a few eyebrows at the time – and the challenge was to ensure the Tangerines traded up during the window.

They appear to have done so.

Transfer window grade: 8.5/10

It is difficult to pinpoint any major missteps or glaring gaps in the squad, so far.

Due to their late arrivals and subsequent lack of action, Odada and Ubochioma are unknown quantities. Dalby is just in the door. And it can be argued there remains a lack of pace in the pool of strikers.

But Babunski, Trapanovski and Ferry already look like inspired captures and the likes of Walton, Adegboyega, Stephenson, Sevelj and van der Sande appear more than capable of performing in the Premiership.

It’s a good hit rate for Goodwin, head of recruitment Michael Cairney and chief executive Luigi Capuano.

Indeed, when one considers the sheer scale of the rebuild – against a backdrop of prudence; the days of United throwing £4,000 per week at players is long gone – it must be considered one of the Tangerines’ best transfer windows in years.