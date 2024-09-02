Dundee United transfer window rated: Tangerines best business in YEARS assessed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United transfer window rated: Tangerines best business in YEARS assessed

The Terrors can reflect on a very satisfactory few months in the market.

Dundee United have a new look this season.
Dundee United have a new look this season. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United boast three successive victories against Premiership opposition

Unbeaten in the league.

Third in the table. 

Three clean sheets on the bounce.

In the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup.

It has been a heartening start to the campaign for the Tangerines and, entering the first international break of the season, Jim Goodwin can afford to reflect upon his side’s development with some satisfaction.

The Terrors certainly don’t look like a team assembled in a matter of months – with a remarkable turnaround of 18 players out and 13 in following their Championship title win – and that’s partly a testament to the level of recruitment.

Jim Goodwin is all smiles at Dundee United
Goodwin has overseen a complete overhaul in a couple of months. Image: SNS

Here, Courier Sport analyses United’s summer transfer window.

The smash hits

The sheer volume of United fans with the flag of North Macedonia in their X (formerly known as Twitter) biography tells a story.

Kristijan Trapanovski has been a smash hit since arriving from FK Shkupi, notching four goals in nine matches – including the opener in the Dundee derby – and has illuminated games with his direct running and flair on the left flank.

David Babunski has become an immediate mainstay in the Tangerines side and quite aside from his three goals, the Barcelona academy graduate has been made captain in the absence of Ross Docherty.

Already vocal on the pitch and demanding in the dressing room. Looks to be a real coup.

David Babunski has scored three goals in his three outings for Dundee United
Trapanovski, No.7,, celebrates a goal by David Babunski, far right. Image: SNS

Both will jet out on international duty this week, largely due to their outstanding start to life in Scotland.

Yet, a strong argument can be made for Will Ferry as United’s signing of the season so far. He is a tireless presence at left wing-back, a direct runner and boasts a terrific delivery; three assists in nine outings to his name already.

And for such a forward-thinking player, Ferry barely loses a duel.

Looking solid

Jort van der Sande has scarcely had a shot on goal – his best chance coming when he hared through on goal against Ross County and squared to Miller Thomson – but has been a pivotal focal point for the side.

He fights for everything, triggers the press and brings others into the game. As the season progresses and this United side evolves, the hope is that he’ll be able to flex his attacking muscles.

Jort van der Sande put in a tireless shift for Dundee United
Jort van der Sande has been takes with an, at times, thankless role. Image: SNS

Vicko Sevelj had, by his own admission, a “shocking” debut in the Premier Sports Cup defeat to Falkirk. But his powers of recovery have been exemplary. The versatile Croatian looks a decent right wingback and a good defensive midfielder.

Jack Walton, on loan from Luton for a second successive season, has picked up where he left off last term, cutting a solid figure between the sticks and making a couple of big saves already. Already racking up the shutouts, just like last term.

Utilising the loan market

Until English clubs have completed their pre-season schedules and have a relatively settled squad, they are reluctant to send any of their prospects out.

As such, patience was required before securing the captures of Emmanuel Adegboyega from Norwich City and Liverpool kid Luca Stephenson.

Both look like they could be worth the wait.

Emmanuel Adegboyega was given an immediate debut.
Adegboyega was given an immediate debut at Ross County. Image: SNS

Adegboyega, rewarded for his form with a maiden call-up to the Ireland U/21 squad, recovered from a mixed debut against Ross County to turn in fine showings against St Mirren, St Johnstone and Hearts.

He’s already a fixture on the right side of the back-three.

Stephenson was pitched straight into the side that beat the Buddies, helping United to a 1-0 triumph, before scoring his first ever senior goal in a 2-0 triumph over the Saintees. Looks the part – a mature head on young shoulders.

The jury’s out

Richard Odada and Meshack Ubochioma, arrivals from Philadelphia Union and Zalaegerszeg, have played a combined 23 minutes of senior football for United as they are gradually steeled for Goodwin’s physical demands.

Expect to see more of the pair after the international break.

Goalkeeper Dave Richards looked reasonably solid in his two outings against Stenhousemuir and Buckie Thistle but, as No.2 to Walton, hasn’t been seen since.

Nevertheless, there appears no reason to fear if the former St Johnstone stopper is called upon.

Dundee United's Meshack Ubochioma in his new home
Meshack Ubochioma has only made one cameo since joining United. Image: Dundee United FC

And his experience, professionalism and high standards on the training pitch are understood to be valued at Tannadice.

Sam Dalby was a deadline day capture from Wrexham. At 6ft3ins, he does little to add searing pace to the pool of strikers, but is a dominating presence and, having fallen out of the picture in Wales, will have a point to prove.

It seems ridiculous to place Ryan Strain in this category, given his pedigree in Scottish football. He will clearly be a fine player for United once they get him on the pitch.

However, given he suffered a serious hamstring tear on his second appearance, has undergone surgery and probably won’t feature until December at the earliest, it is hard to make any sort of assessment; good or bad.

It’s a hackneyed old sentiment, but Strain will be like a new signing after the turn of the year.

Players out

There was no imperative to shed high-earners or wantaway players like last summer.

When it became clear – relatively quickly – that Tony Watt wouldn’t be the man to fulfil what Goodwin wants from his pressing forwards, he was the only player who perhaps fitted in that category.

The loan agreement with Motherwell, with the Steelmen taking on a portion of his salary, was the best outcome for all involved.

Brandon Forbes in full flow for Dundee United
Forbes in full flow for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Brandon Forbes’ move to Norwich is a rather disheartening reflection on the realities of modern football.

But, with the 18-year-old in the final year of his contract and his one season on the books of United meaning they would only be due a meagre development fee next summer, £300,000 is good business.

And it is impossible to grudge the gifted youngster a crack at Carrow Road. The same applies to Rory MacLeod, who joined Southampton on an initial loan after his development at Tannadice rather stalled.

The other 15 exits were more predictable – albeit the likes of Scott McMann, David Wotherspoon and Chris Mochrie did raise a few eyebrows at the time – and the challenge was to ensure the Tangerines traded up during the window.

They appear to have done so.

Transfer window grade: 8.5/10

It is difficult to pinpoint any major missteps or glaring gaps in the squad, so far.

Due to their late arrivals and subsequent lack of action, Odada and Ubochioma are unknown quantities. Dalby is just in the door. And it can be argued there remains a lack of pace in the pool of strikers.

But Babunski, Trapanovski and Ferry already look like inspired captures and the likes of Walton, Adegboyega, Stephenson, Sevelj and van der Sande appear more than capable of performing in the Premiership.

Michael Cairney upon his unveiling at Dundee United
Michael Cairney, pictured, worked closely with Goodwin and Capuano. Image: Dundee United FC.

It’s a good hit rate for Goodwin, head of recruitment Michael Cairney and chief executive Luigi Capuano.

Indeed, when one considers the sheer scale of the rebuild – against a backdrop of prudence; the days of United throwing £4,000 per week at players is long gone – it must be considered one of the Tangerines’ best transfer windows in years.

