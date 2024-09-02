New eco-boots do the business for Dundee frontman Curtis Main against old side St Mirren

New eco-boots helped environmentally-conscious Curtis Main fire in his first Premiership goal of the campaign against St Mirren.

The Dens Park striker is passionate about doing his bit to help the environment – starting with his football boots.

And the change of footwear hasn’t had any adverse affect on performance. Quite the opposite, in fact, as Main fired in his fifth goal of the season on Saturday.

Finding the net against his old side, Main hoped to kick off another home win for the Dark Blues only to come away with a 2-2 draw.

“Obviously we are not happy with it but overall a point shared,” Main said.

“It was pleasing to get on the scoresheet but disappointing in terms of a collective equalising and then conceding again so soon after.

“It ebbed and flowed a little bit but the majority of the possession and control of the game was ours.

“The last five minutes towards the end they had a little bit of a spell but overall we are just disappointed we didn’t get the winner.

“But being behind twice at home and then coming away with a point, we will take it, reflect on it and hopefully improve.”

Passion

Main, meanwhile, is pleased to show off his new Sokito boots as a Premiership goalscorer.

Instead of the brand paying footballers to wear their boots, players instead invest in the company.

With the focus on producing high quality football boots in a sustainable way.

Recycled polyester, bottles and rubber are used in Sokito boots and the company is moving fully vegan – ie not using any animal products in producing football boots.

Main joins other footballers such as ex-Manchester United pair Tom Cleverley and Nick Powell in taking forward the Sokito ambition.

“It is a new footwear brand coming into the market,” Main explained.

“It is an eco-sustainable business trying to fill a space in the market.

“We are trying to develop products that are fully sustainable and these are the first starting point for the football boots.

“There are many people involved in it but I am passionate about it and keen to drive it.

“I think everyone can make small changes to make big improvements. I don’t think we are doing enough. This is obviously a small step in one area.

“I have worn the boots and been trying them out but this is the first time they have been on in a professional game from the start.

“I am really pleased with how they performed and obviously a goal off the back of it is pleasing.

“Are they lucky boots? We’ll see!”