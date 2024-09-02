New eco-boots do the business for Dundee frontman Curtis Main against old side St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

New eco-boots do the business for Dundee frontman Curtis Main against old side St Mirren

The striker grabbed his first league goal of the campaign to bring his season tally to five.

Dundee celebrate with Curtis Main after firing the side level against St Mirren. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee celebrate with Curtis Main after firing the side level against St Mirren. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
By George Cran

New eco-boots helped environmentally-conscious Curtis Main fire in his first Premiership goal of the campaign against St Mirren.

The Dens Park striker is passionate about doing his bit to help the environment – starting with his football boots.

And the change of footwear hasn’t had any adverse affect on performance. Quite the opposite, in fact, as Main fired in his fifth goal of the season on Saturday.

Finding the net against his old side, Main hoped to kick off another home win for the Dark Blues only to come away with a 2-2 draw.

“Obviously we are not happy with it but overall a point shared,” Main said.

Curtis Main scores
Curtis Main finished with aplomb against his old side. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“It was pleasing to get on the scoresheet but disappointing in terms of a collective equalising and then conceding again so soon after.

“It ebbed and flowed a little bit but the majority of the possession and control of the game was ours.

“The last five minutes towards the end they had a little bit of a spell but overall we are just disappointed we didn’t get the winner.

“But being behind twice at home and then coming away with a point, we will take it, reflect on it and hopefully improve.”

Passion

Main, meanwhile, is pleased to show off his new Sokito boots as a Premiership goalscorer.

Instead of the brand paying footballers to wear their boots, players instead invest in the company.

With the focus on producing high quality football boots in a sustainable way.

Curtis Main
New Sokito boots on target for Main. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

Recycled polyester, bottles and rubber are used in Sokito boots and the company is moving fully vegan – ie not using any animal products in producing football boots.

Main joins other footballers such as ex-Manchester United pair Tom Cleverley and Nick Powell in taking forward the Sokito ambition.

“It is a new footwear brand coming into the market,” Main explained.

“It is an eco-sustainable business trying to fill a space in the market.

“We are trying to develop products that are fully sustainable and these are the first starting point for the football boots.

Curtis Main and Dundee skipper Simon Murray celebrate Main's equaliser. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Curtis Main and Dundee skipper Simon Murray celebrate Main’s equaliser. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“There are many people involved in it but I am passionate about it and keen to drive it.

“I think everyone can make small changes to make big improvements. I don’t think we are doing enough. This is obviously a small step in one area.

“I have worn the boots and been trying them out but this is the first time they have been on in a professional game from the start.

“I am really pleased with how they performed and obviously a goal off the back of it is pleasing.

“Are they lucky boots? We’ll see!”

