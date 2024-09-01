3 Dundee talking points as post-Luke McCowan era begins with mixed bag against St Mirren

Dundee’s post-Luke McCowan era kicked off with a mixed bag against St Mirren.

The goals keep flowing despite the star man heading to Parkhead as the tally ticked over to 33 in nine matches this term.

But they are flowing at the other end, too, with a third 2-2 draw in four Premiership matches – continuing the theme of four goals in each of their league games.

Both goals conceded against the Buddies could certainly have been avoided but there was real quality about the two goals scored by the Dark Blues.

The stats showed a very even contest by two teams separated by just one position in the league last term.

However, Dundee were very much the better side in the second period with Jon McCracken untested.

And there is frustration they couldn’t go into the international break with a win at their backs.

Courier Sport was there to analyse all the action.

Luke McCowan-shaped hole

For just the second time in over a year, Dundee’s starting XI did not feature Luke McCowan.

So how would the team cope without their “talisman”, as Tony Docherty put it?

There’s no doubt he was missed but there is plenty of talent still at Dens Park.

Lyall Cameron has been an excellent partner to McCowan in the midfield for much of Docherty’s time in charge.

And, as each match goes by this season, he’s going from strength to strength.

For the second week running, the Scotland U/21 man coolly laid on a goal, this time for Ziyad Larkeche.

In McCowan’s spot was new loan signing Sammy Braybrooke. The Leicester kid “impressed” his manager with a very composed performance for someone making their very first start in senior football.

He previously had one sub appearance for Leicester back in 2022.

Very tidy on the ball and unconcerned by the size difference of a big St Mirren side, Braybrooke also added a set-piece threat.

A good start for the youngster in his first ever league appearance.

Taking the armband was Simon Murray, a big moment for the boyhood Dee at Dens Park.

He’ll be frustrated he couldn’t cap the day with a goal after seeing two presentable second-half chances go begging.

Murray will now take on the captain’s responsibility from now on when Joe Shaughnessy and Trevor Carson aren’t in the team.

While they’ll no doubt miss McCowan, life goes on at Dundee.

Defence

The number of goals scored by Dundee this season is a huge positive, no doubt.

But as well as scoring at least two goals in each competitive match this term, they’ve also now conceded two in three of the four league games.

Three games that have finished 2-2. There’s a big pat on the back for resilience, character, mentality, call it what you will – in only one of those games have they led yet they remain unbeaten.

However, they need to stop going behind in the first place.

The two goals conceded here were very avoidable – Antonio Portales lets a ball bounce he should never let bounce and Toyosi Olusanya punished the error then Ziyad Larkeche gets in a muddle and sclaffs a clearance.

But that could’ve been dealt with as well as the ball dropped. Every Dee stood off Mikael Mandron, however, and he smashed it into the corner.

There’s two weeks on the training pitch now to get some defensive work into the team.

Curtis Main

This was arguably Main’s best performance in a Dundee shirt. He scored a hat-trick on the opening day at Bonnyrigg but this was a Premiership match.

And he was a big threat throughout.

Main looks a completely different player from the one who arrived last season. He’s sharp and among the goals with his finish in this one excellent.

With five goals, Main is already on his second-best goal return since 2018/19 after grabbing nine for St Mirren in 2022/23.

And we’re only just into September.

There is real competition for the front spots right now with Seb Palmer-Houlden unfortunate to miss out after his start to the campaign.

The four frontmen have 19 goals between them.

When the defence isn’t as sturdy as it could be, Dundee’s goalscoring ability is crucial.