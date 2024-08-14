The inside story of Tony Watt’s Dundee United divorce: Fitness questions, Falkirk anger and ideal Motherwell solution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The inside story of Tony Watt’s Dundee United divorce: Fitness questions, Falkirk anger and ideal Motherwell solution

How did Watt go from title-winning vice-captain to farmed out on loan in a matter of weeks?

Tony Watt, Dundee United attacker at Tannadice
Watt will see out the season at Motherwell. Image: David Young / Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Barring a minor miracle, Tony Watt has played his final match for Dundee United.

Since his eye-catching switch from Motherwell in 2022, there has been European qualification, relegation, a previous loan with St Mirren and a Championship title win.

He has even found the time to raise chickens.

It was never dull.

However, he will spend the final year of his United contract on loan with the Steelmen, having fallen dramatically out of favour with the Tangerines.

In a matter of weeks, Watt went from prolific, trophy-winning vice-captain to the forgotten man, sent to play for the B team in Buckie before being shifted out the door.

Tony Watt salutes the Dundee United fans
Happier times: Watt salutes the United fans. Image: SNS

Courier Sport examines why.

A fine Championship campaign

While it should not be held against him (Watt did not write his own contract; merely signed it), Watt was United’s highest paid player and, as such, would have been allowed to depart amid the post-relegation cost-cutting of last summer.

However, there were no realistic suitors as Watt battled back from ankle surgery and the decision was made to utilise his talents – and strong personality – to the fullest as the Tangerines sought to bounce back at the first time of asking.

The experienced forward was appointed vice-captain, made to feel valued and went on to play 43 times, scoring 15 goals in the process.

He justified his place in the squad and, smiling from ear to ear as he clutched the Championship trophy in May, Watt’s redemption arc was complete. He was ready to attack the Premiership.

Tony Watt, right, and Dundee United gaffer Jim Goodwin
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Tony Watt (right). Image: SNS

That feeling was shared by Jim Goodwin.

Courier Sport understands that the United boss held positive talks with Watt during the summer, during which it was made clear that he could be a pivotal player for the Tangerines – but it would require peerless fitness levels.

It was a demand made of the entire United squad as the Terrors sought to implement an energetic pressing game upon their return to the top-flight.

Watt, for his part, posted a few selfies pounding the pavements on holiday in Italy, looking fit and svelte.

Sealed with a kiss: Dundee United's prolific strike-pair Tony Watt, left, and Louis Moult
Sealed with a kiss: Dundee United’s prolific strike-pair Tony Watt, left, and Louis Moult. Image: SNS

Cracks appear

However, multiple sources have told Courier Sport that the United coaching staff were disappointed with the player’s base level of fitness upon his return for pre-season.

That was made clear to Watt.

He is understood to have felt the characterisation was unfair.

He was given a second-half run-out against Brechin and scored the second goal of 2-0 victory. That will be the last time he ever ripples the net for the Tangerines.

Dundee United's Tony Watt in action against Brechin
Watt in action against Brechin. Image: SNS

When the competitive action began, Watt was among the substitutes for United’s 2-0 defeat at Falkirk. When he entered the fray to replace Louis Moult, his performance was lumbering and wholly ineffective.

Admittedly, he was not alone in a miserable showing from Goodwin’s out-of-sorts side.

Courier Sport has learned that he made his dissatisfaction known to Goodwin in the week following defeat against the Bairns, marking a further deterioration in the relationship between club and player.

Watt believed – and presumably still does – that he could justify a starting berth at United and remains capable of shining in the Premiership. We will find out if that is the case when he once again pulls on the claret-and-amber of Motherwell.

“It only takes one individual for the whole thing to fall apart”

Lifeless cameos against Stenhousemuir and Ayr followed, to the extent that Goodwin didn’t even send him on when the Terrors were desperately chasing goals against Buckie Thistle.

Tony Watt remained on the bench for Dundee United despite the overwhelming need for goals
Tony Watt rests on the bench for Dundee United in their Premier Sports Cup clash with Buckie. Image: SNS

Addressing his decision to field Owen Stirton and Brandon Forbes instead of turning to Watt, Goodwin noted: “It is a decision that I had to make, as I can only make five substitutions.

“I felt that the young lads would give us energy and work rate.”

Only the Irishman knows how pointed that assessment was.

Similar can be said for his comments in the aftermath of United’s friendly against Luton Town – when it was decided that extra training in St Andrews would serve Watt better than the game itself.

Goodwin said, in the context of a question about Jort van der Sande: “It only takes one individual to be lazy and the whole thing falls apart. I thought Jort led the line well and then Moulty (Louis Moult) did it well when he came on.”

Back to Buckie

As United continued to build their squad, step up training and evolve their playing style, Watt was sent to Buckie. Again.

This time he did get on the field, playing for United’s B team against the Highland League champions.

Indeed, it should be noted that Watt has continued to train; has continued to report for match duty when asked.

Tony Watt warms up for Dundee United
Watt warms up for United. Image: SNS

He has cut a somewhat doleful figure at United’s St Andrews base – understandably, he would argue – but there have been no tantrums or walkouts. Nevertheless, it became increasingly clear that a parting of the ways was necessary.

Necessary, yes.

But inevitable? No.

It is understood United received a couple of informal enquiries from abroad. Watt had no intention of leaving Scotland. Nor did the notion of dropping to the Championship appeal.

It was conceivable he could have remained at United as a man on the fringes.

As such, the offer from Motherwell was ideal for all parties involved.

While the Steelmen are not taking on Watt’s entire salary, it’s enough for United to pursue another striker. Watt, meanwhile, can seek to revive his fortunes in familiar environs.

And you can bet he’ll be driven to prove plenty of people wrong.

