Dundee and Dundee United coaches react to Wee Derby as Tangerines take shootout victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee and Dundee United coaches react to Wee Derby as Tangerines take shootout victory

The rivals played out a 0-0 draw at Tannadice.

By George Cran & Alan Temple
Dundee United B celebrate their penalty victory over rivals Dundee B in the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: David Young
Dundee United B celebrate their penalty victory over rivals Dundee B in the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: David Young

Dundee United’s B team are into the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy after a penalty shootout victory over rivals Dundee B.

The Wee Derby saw 681 fans enjoy the sunshine at Tannadice but unfortunately the action didn’t match the weather with no goals to cheer as the two young sides played out a 0-0 draw.

The Tangerines fielded summer signings Richard Odada and Meshack Ubochioma while the Dee used senior men Harry Sharp and Luke Graham in their starting XI.

It was the home side who enjoyed the better of the opening half, though chances were few and far between.

Dundee B striker Rayan Mohammed and United B defender Sean Borland battle for the ball. Image: David Young
Dundee B striker Rayan Mohammed and United B defender Sean Borland battle for the ball in the Wee Derby. Image: David Young

Keir Gilligan’s low effort was the best opportunity of the first 45 after Ubochioma’s cut-back but his finish was comfortable for Sharp to deal with.

Odada and Ubochioma went off on the hour and shortly after Dundee had the chance to open the scoring.

Sub Ashton Leiper did well to steal the ball before setting up Jamie Richardson but his effort skewed wide.

Four minutes later Richardson had another opportunity after Marley Sweenie-Rowe’s cross but again got the finish wrong.

Those were the Dee chances to grab victory before penalties came around.

Dundee United B goalie Ruairidh Adams pulls off a super save to deny Dundee's Jamie Richardson from the spot. Image: David Young
Dundee United B goalie Ruairidh Adams pulls off a super save to deny Dundee’s Jamie Richardson from the spot. Image: David Young

And it was United who handled the spot-kick pressure better by sticking away all three of their penalties, Lewis O’Donnell, Bryan Mwangi and Charlie Dewar all on target.

Lewis Lorimer stuck Dundee’s first away before Ruairidh Adams denied Richardson and Ross Clark and Luke Graham blazed over.

‘We can play better than that’

Despite ultimately claiming victory, United coach Brian Grant was looking for more from his young side.

He told Courier Sport: “I didn’t think we played particularly well over the 90 minutes.

“We lacked a bit of fluency and control of the game, and we didn’t move the ball quickly enough. We can play better than that.

Dundee United B’s Charlie Dewar goes in on Finlay Corrigan of Dundee. Image: David Young

“But the first objective was the get through to the next round and we’ve achieved that by winning a local derby.

“I wanted us to show more than we did, which is disappointing, but it’ll be a good experience for the players. It will be the first time some of them have played at Tannadice.”

‘Very disappointing’

Dundee coach Scott Robertson similarly expected more from his side as they suffered the same fate at the same stage as last season.

A year ago they were knocked out on penalties by East Fife after a 0-0 draw.

“Overall really disappointing. We didn’t show up in the first half,” Robertson said.

“United had all the ball in the first half. There was no instruction to sit off but we did.

Finlay Allan takes the game to United in the Wee Derby. Image: David Young
Finlay Allan takes the game to United in the Wee Derby. Image: David Young

“Second half we competed better, we got closer to them and forced mistakes. We had the chances to get ahead as well.

“Those are the moments that make the difference and sadly we couldn’t do that and it went to penalties.

“Overall, very disappointing.

“This competition is amazing for the boys to get a feel of what it really means.

“Being a knock-out competition, it is cruel but these boys got the chance to play at Tannadice against Dundee United in a real derby and treat it like that.

“And we had the chance to get through to the third round which we haven’t managed to do before – we got knocked out at the same stage last year on penalties as well.

“It’s frustrating we haven’t learned from that.”

More from Dundee United

Tony Watt takes the acclaim of the Dundee United fans
Tony Watt joins Motherwell on loan after falling down Dundee United pecking order
Meshack Ubochioma made his Dundee United bow in Dingwall
EXCLUSIVE: Meshack Ubochioma on Dundee United 'goosebumps', Babunski battles and why No.70?
Dundee United players left gutted at full-time against Ross County
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's late heartbreak hurts but there is enough to be encouraged…
Emmanuel Adegboyega, left, scrapping for possession
Jim Goodwin verdict on Emmanuel Adegboyega's Dundee United debut
Jack Walton makes an outstanding low save to deny Eamonn Brophy from the spot.
Jack Walton hails Dundee United fans backing after making amends for penalty error
Dundee United favourite David Babunski leads the applause for the away fans
5 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin's key tweak, Tangerines signing of the summer…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin cuts a frustrated figure.
Jim Goodwin slams 'unacceptable' Dundee United finale as Tangerines suffer last-gasp Ross County heartbreak
4
Emmanuel Adegboyega could make his Dundee United debut against Ross County.
Meet Emmanuel Adegboyega: Work experience in Boots, restaurant shifts and university on the path…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin shakes hands with Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty at last weekend's derby. Image: SNS. Tannadice Park, Dundee. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Both Dundee sides should be targeting Premiership's top six
Brandon Forbes, right, is hailed by his teammates
Jim Goodwin open to loan exits as Dundee United boss plots Ryan Strain recovery…

Conversation