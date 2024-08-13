Craig Levein: Taking penalty was a sign of St Johnstone star Benji Kimpioka’s soaring confidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein: Taking penalty was a sign of St Johnstone star Benji Kimpioka’s soaring confidence

The Perth forward earned and took the spot-kick at Kilmarnock.

By Eric Nicolson
Benji Kimpioka is congratulated after scoring his penalty.
Benji Kimpioka is congratulated after scoring his penalty. Image: Shutterstock.

When St Johnstone won a penalty that had the potential to secure them victory over Kilmarnock, Craig Levein’s first instincts were that Graham Carey should be the man to take it.

But after it became clear that Benji Kimpioka had stepped up for the spot-kick, the Perth boss admitted that his own effort to take the responsibility off the club’s top scorer were “pretty feeble”.

Levein is delighted to see that the Swedish international’s confidence is sky high.

And grabbing the ball after Lewis Mayo tripped him in the Rugby Park box was the proof of it.

“To put a team move like that together you need to be playing with confidence as a team,” said Levein, reflecting on the slick exchange of passes in the build-up to Kimpioka being fouled with around 10 minutes left in the Premiership contest.

Benji Kimpioka slots home his penalty at Kilmarnock.
Benji Kimpioka slots home his penalty at Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

“Benji obviously finished it off with the penalty but what he did in the box at the end of the move was really good.

“He wouldn’t have been doing that if his confidence wasn’t high from scoring a few goals.

“He wouldn’t have taken the penalty at the tail end of last season.

“We were trying to get the message on that Graham should have been taking it but I was also thinking to myself: ‘He’s in good form and he’s feeling confident’.

“It was pretty feeble attempt to try and stop him, to be honest!

“I like to see him being confident.

“Graham was good in that situation. The worst thing you can have is a fight over who is taking it.

“Benji scored so there was nothing else to be said other than ‘well done’.”

More to come

Levein added: “The point I’m making is that all the good stuff he’d been doing had got him to the position that he was grabbing the ball to take the penalty.

“I do think there’s more to come from him.

“He’s playing every week and trying new things all the time – in training and in games.

“I don’t want to stop any of that stuff. It’s a case of just carry on and continue what you’re doing.”

Levein revealed that Kimpioka had put in so much effort before pre-season started that he needed to bulk up a bit.

“He’d been working really hard in the close-season so, if anything, he was too thin when he came back,” said the McDiarmid Park boss.

“There’s not a pick on him.

Benji Kimpioka worked hard over the summer.
Benji Kimpioka worked hard over the summer. Image: SNS.

“He’ll benefit from that hard work but we needed to make sure he had enough energy.

“It wasn’t a case of him not eating properly or anything like that, he’d just lost weight because he’d been working so hard.

“I’m really pleased for him just now.

“It’s amazing how much a proper pre-season can improve someone.”

Meanwhile, David Keltjens and Andre Raymond are injury doubts for Saturday’s clash with Rangers but both have a chance of playing.

“David is better but didn’t train today,” Levein reported.

“Andre didn’t train either. He got a knock on his ankle.

“They’ll both be desperate to play at Hampden.

