Benji Kimpioka lifts lid on summer boot camp with brothers that has brought him to boil for St Johnstone kick-off

Benji Kimpioka has revealed how an off-season boot camp with his brothers helped bring him to the boil for St Johnstone.

The Swede’s five Premier Sports Cup goals solidified his status as first-pick centre forward heading into the league kick-off tomorrow night against Aberdeen.

Kimpioka targeted a tireless summer following a patchy first five months in Perth.

There were clear flashes of quality and three goals in eight starts and 10 substitute outings.

Yet the 24-year-old now looks in shape and the mood for a more sustained contribution for Craig Levein.

Kimpioka said: “It’s been a good start to the season for me, I’m happy with my performances and how the team has been playing.

“I didn’t take many days off during the summer. I put a lot of hard work in to make sure I was in the best shape possible.

“I went home and did some work with my brothers, Christian and Alex. We did a lot of running together, we went out most days and, when they were at work, I went on my own.

“They play football as well but just as a hobby, they play in the lower leagues.

“It was good for me; I feel sharper and fitter than I was last season. I always believed getting that time would benefit me.

“I wanted to give myself a head start by putting the extra work in. Hopefully I will get the benefits of that as the season goes on.”

Hints of a flourishing partnership between Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh have been hard to come by.

Against East Fife last Saturday, they paired up in a starting side for only the second time.

With Makenzie Kirk topping up Kimpioka and Sidibeh doubles with a late strike and Nicky Clark and Uche Ikpeazu still to feature, Saints look far better equipped in forward areas.

Kimpioka said: “Last season, we had hard times and eventually stayed out the play-offs.

“We have to take positives from that and try to improve more. We’ve learned as much as possible and hope to show that in the league now.

“I think we have a lot of threats. I’ve been happy with the type of goals I’ve scored already.

“We’ve created some good chances and I’m feeling a good partnership with Adama.

“Last season we only started one game together, against Dundee. We’re kind of similar but have our own strengths too.

“So I think we can learn from each other and bring out positives in each other.”