Benji Kimpioka lifts lid on summer boot camp with brothers that has brought him to boil for St Johnstone kick-off

Kimpioka was tireless with his close season work.

By Fraser Mackie
Benji Kimpioka has been scoring plenty of goals early in the season.
Benji Kimpioka has been scoring plenty of goals early in the season. Image: Shutterstock

Benji Kimpioka has revealed how an off-season boot camp with his brothers helped bring him to the boil for St Johnstone.

The Swede’s five Premier Sports Cup goals solidified his status as first-pick centre forward heading into the league kick-off tomorrow night against Aberdeen.

Kimpioka targeted a tireless summer following a patchy first five months in Perth.

There were clear flashes of quality and three goals in eight starts and 10 substitute outings.

Yet the 24-year-old now looks in shape and the mood for a more sustained contribution for Craig Levein.

Kimpioka said: “It’s been a good start to the season for me, I’m happy with my performances and how the team has been playing.

Benji Kimpioka scores to make it 2-0 against Morton.
Benji Kimpioka scores to make it 2-0 for St Johnstone against Morton. Image: SNS.

“I didn’t take many days off during the summer. I put a lot of hard work in to make sure I was in the best shape possible.

“I went home and did some work with my brothers, Christian and Alex. We did a lot of running together, we went out most days and, when they were at work, I went on my own.

“They play football as well but just as a hobby, they play in the lower leagues.

“It was good for me; I feel sharper and fitter than I was last season. I always believed getting that time would benefit me.

“I wanted to give myself a head start by putting the extra work in. Hopefully I will get the benefits of that as the season goes on.”

Hints of a flourishing partnership between Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh have been hard to come by.

Benji Kimpioka and Makenzie Kirk could both be happy with their afternoon's work against East Fife.
Benji Kimpioka and Makenzie Kirk will hope to spur each other on in the battle for striking starts this season. Image: SNS.

Against East Fife last Saturday, they paired up in a starting side for only the second time.

With Makenzie Kirk topping up Kimpioka and Sidibeh doubles with a late strike and Nicky Clark and Uche Ikpeazu still to feature, Saints look far better equipped in forward areas.

Kimpioka said: “Last season, we had hard times and eventually stayed out the play-offs.

“We have to take positives from that and try to improve more. We’ve learned as much as possible and hope to show that in the league now.

“I think we have a lot of threats. I’ve been happy with the type of goals I’ve scored already.

“We’ve created some good chances and I’m feeling a good partnership with Adama.

“Last season we only started one game together, against Dundee. We’re kind of similar but have our own strengths too.

“So I think we can learn from each other and bring out positives in each other.”

