St Johnstone boss Craig Levein happy with ‘intense competition’ up front as Benji Kimpioka scores double to beat Morton

Saints are two out of two in the Premier Sports Cup following their 2-0 win at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Benji Kimpioka after scoring his second goal.
St Johnstone's Benji Kimpioka after scoring his second goal. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein is happy with the “intense competition” he has up front after striker Benji Kimpioka scored a double to down Morton in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Perth boss has SIX centre-forwards on the books following Makenzie Kirk’s arrival from Hearts.

Uche Ikpeazu and Nicky Clark missed out on the 2-0 victory through injury, with Stevie May omitted from the match-day squad.

Kimpioka started up front and took his opportunity, with Levein suggesting that the “penny has dropped” for the former Sunderland man.

“There’s an intense competition for places in the front line and you have to play well to stay in the team,” he said.

“With Benji, the penny has dropped a little bit there and he realises that.

Benji Kimpioka scores to make it 1-0.
Benji Kimpioka scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

“Adama (Sidibeh) has had some extra time off – he’s still miles off it – but we got him some more game-time and hopefully we get him back to where he was at the tail end of last season.

“We still have Nicky and Uche to come back.

“Makenzie showed a bit of what he’s capable of – I thought he’d have scored (when through on goal).

“His finishing is usually excellent.

“I certainly wouldn’t like to play against him and Benji or Adama.

“I’m delighted for Benji.

“The second one, it was bobbling about the in box and he managed to force it home. I like strikers getting those ones. It shows they’re alive in there.”

Full-backs shine

Levein praised both his full-backs – new boy, Andre Raymond, and David Keltjens, who set-up a goal.

“I thought David was excellent,” he said. “And, for his first game, Andre was really good.

“The punters are going to like him.

“He’s one of those tenacious, full-blooded, all-in players who tries his hardest.

St Johnstone's Andre Raymond.
St Johnstone’s Andre Raymond. Image: SNS.

“You can never have enough of them.

“We didn’t really have two out and out full-backs last year. That should help us on the chance creation side of things.

“Both like to go forward, are good at putting the ball in the box and sometimes you just have to play with the players who are available and last season we used the guys the best way that we could.

“This time there’s been a lot more thought in what we’re trying to do.”

Precautions

Raymond was taken off just after the hour as a precaution, while Kyle Cameron wasn’t risked as he had a tight thigh.

Sam McClelland was suffering from a sickness bug so only completed 45 minutes.

Levein said: “I didn’t expect to finish the game with David Keltjens at right centre-back, Aaron Essel at left and big Jack (Sanders) in the middle.

“A lot of people got minutes, which is good.

“We created some good chances and could have scored more.”

Kimpioka put Saints in front on 12 minutes, side-footing home from eight yards at the end of a lovely move involving Essel and Keltjens.

The Swede had to wait until just before half-time for his second after Morton goalkeeper, Ryan Mullen, couldn’t hold a Drey Wright shot and he was first to react.

The margin of victory should have been far more emphatic.

Makenzie Kirk had a chance to score on his debut.
Makenzie Kirk had a chance to score on his debut. Image: SNS.

Josh Rae barely had a save to make, Kimpioka failed to convert a one v one and the same was the case for new signing, Kirk, who made his Saints debut as a second half substitute.

The reshaping of Levein’s squad will continue over the next few weeks.

“We’ve still got a couple of things to do,” he said.

“I still haven’t made my mind up on the goalkeeper situation and there might be some to go out as well.”

