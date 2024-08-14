Road Test: Renault Scenic reinvented as a surprisingly talented electric car

The Renault Scenic was a massively popular people carrier in the 1990s.

Now Renault has revived the name. Times have changed, however, and people carriers are out of fashion.

This time around it’s an electric car with the kind of SUV/crossover aesthetic buyers are keen on these days.

It’s up against some stiff opposition. The Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Skoda Enyaq and Nissan Ariya are a talented field of rivals.

The Renault Scenic E-Tech (as it’s now called) is slightly smaller than the above cars and costs a little less as well. Yet some clever packaging means it has as much passenger space as most of its rivals as well as a bigger boot.

Prices for the Scenic E-Techic start at £37,495 for the entry-level Techno model. Then there’s the £43,495 Esprit Alpine version and the range-topping Iconic model at £45,495.

Battery and range of Renault Scenic E-Tech

The most basic version has a 60kWh battery, a 168bhp electric motor, and an official range of 260 miles.

All other versions of the car come with a bigger 87kWh battery that has a healthier 369-mile range. It’s worth stretching to one of these versions if you can.

I found the Scenic to be one of the more efficient electric cars I’ve driven. EVs hardly ever match their official range but I covered nearly 300 miles in my Scenic before the battery fell below 10% and I needed to find a charging station.

Miles per kilowatt-hour is the EV equivalent of miles-per-gallon. A car that will return 4mpkWh is commendably frugal. After a week of driving the Scenic the trip computer was showing 3.7mpkWh, which is excellent.

It will charge at up to 150kW too, which isn’t best-in-class but is pretty quick. And a heat pump makes the Scenic more efficient in winter.

Practicality

For a relatively compact car interior space is excellent. I’m 6’5” and I took three tall friends from Dundee to Perth to play some beach volleyball at Darnhall.

All four of us are tall and the two in the back remarked on how generous the leg and headroom was.

At 545 litres, boot size is excellent and the Scenic can hold more than the Kia EV6 or Hyundai Ioniq 5. The only small nuisance is there’s a drop between the boot sill and the floor, which can make loading and unloading awkward and makes it more difficult for dogs to jump in and out.

There is an extra storage compartment underneath the boot floor that most owners will use to store the charging cables. Disappointingly, there’s no under-bonnet storage area like you’ll find in the Ioniq 5 and Tesla Model Y.

I drove the top-spec Iconic model and it was loaded with kit, including heated seats and steering wheel, Harman Kardon stereo, massaging driver’s seat, and a power tailgate.

Roof trickery

Its party trick is the superb panoramic glass roof, which will change from clear to opaque at the touch of a button. You can even do this by sections, so you can have the children in the back shaded from bright sunlight while mum and dad bask in the sunshine up front.

It also has a camera and screen in lieu of a rear view mirror, although you can switch it to be a normal mirror should you prefer that.

The Scenic was awarded a full five star safety rating and comes with a suite of safety features including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, cross traffic alert and traffic sign recognition.

These don’t always work as intended. When I had to slow down for a farm vehicle in the middle of the road in rural Fife a red “impending collision” alert stated flashing on the dashboard, accompanied by a loud warning siren.

This noise continued for a couple of minutes after our vehicles had safely passed one another.

Driving dynamics

The Scenic is not a sports car, nor is it a rocket ship. Certain models of Tesla, Kia and Hyundai have huge levels of power and will launch the car from 0-62mph in three or four seconds.

The Renault takes a more sedate 7.9 seconds and never feels super-quick. Nor does it love being thrown into bends. The Tesla Model Y, Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 and handle more tidily.

But who really cares about any of that? The Scenic is a family car and comfort is the key. Ride quality is excellent and the cabin is admirably quiet. The driver can speak to rear occupants without having to raise their voice.

I had moderate expectations ahead of my time with the Renault Scenic E-Tech and it exceeded every one of them.

It has an excellent range and is highly efficient. There’s more space inside than seems possible given its external dimensions. And it’s comfortable and well equipped. I liked it a lot.

Renault Scenic E-Tech review – facts:

Price: £45,595

0-62mph: 7.9 seconds

Top speed: 105mph

Range: 369 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km