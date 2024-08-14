Fife Outlander village parking chaos prompts safety fears and urgent call for action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Outlander village parking chaos prompts safety fears and urgent call for action

The community council says Culross faces escalating traffic and parking challenges.

By Claire Warrender
Cars were parked in a public park in Culross where children had been playing football
Cars were parked in a public park in Culross where children had been playing football. Image: Supplied.

Weekend visitors to a Fife Outlander village resorted to parking in a public park where children had earlier been playing.

Fans of the hit TV show are among thousands of visitors who regularly descend on Culross, which doubles as Cranesmuir.

Culross is a Fife Outlander location
Culross doubles as Cranesmuir in the hit TV show Outlander.

And the community council says Sunday’s parking chaos – when car parks and the main road were already full – has prompted safety fears.

Members are now calling for urgent action to protect the historic village’s 450 residents.

‘Immediate action is needed’

Culross Community Council chairman Steven Burnett says traffic and parking challenges are escalating.

“The safety risks are growing and it’s clear immediate action is needed,” he said.

“We’ve been calling for meaningful dialogue and concrete solutions.

Many Outlander scenes were filmed in the pretty Fife village of Culross.

“But the response from Fife Council has been disappointingly muted.

“Our community’s safety cannot be overlooked any longer.”

Mr Burnett says Culross welcomes visitors and recognises the importance of tourism to the local economy.

However, improvements are needed to ensure the preservation of village heritage.

And he wants to set up a meeting with politicians and council chiefs to discuss options.

“Culross deserves better,” he said.

Driveways blocked and cobbles ‘wrecked’

Councillor Sam Steele shares the community council’s concerns.

“On Sunday, cars were parked on the grass at Balgownie West Park,” she said.

“That’s a play area and kids had been playing football just prior to it.

Councillor Sam Steele
SNP Councillor Sam Steele is concerned about parking issues in Culross.

“The issue is, it’s happening all the time.

“I was there today, a Tuesday, and at 10.30am the car parks were already full.

“We’re not trying to discourage tourism but it needs to be managed.”

The SNP councillor added: “Outlander is so well-loved that it’s bringing lots more people, which is good.

Cobbles in Culross are wrecked due to increasing visitor numbers
Cobbles are damaged due to increasing visitor numbers in Culross. Image: Supplied.

“But some residents can’t get out their driveways because cars are parked over them. It’s really irresponsible.

“There’s also an issue with campervans parking for days at a time and taking up spaces.

“And cobbles are getting wrecked because of the extra wheels going over them.”

Fife Council ‘aware of Culross parking issues’

Dunfermline SNP MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville has agreed to meet the community council to discuss the issue.

She said: “I hope Fife Council starts to take the community’s concerns about this seriously, which unfortunately does not appear to have happened so far.”

Council transportation manager Phil Clarke said: “We’re aware of the issues in Culross and have already put some restrictions in place.

“We’ll investigate to see if any further measures are needed.”

