Fife Outlander village parking chaos prompts safety fears and urgent call for action

Weekend visitors to a Fife Outlander village resorted to parking in a public park where children had earlier been playing.

Fans of the hit TV show are among thousands of visitors who regularly descend on Culross, which doubles as Cranesmuir.

And the community council says Sunday’s parking chaos – when car parks and the main road were already full – has prompted safety fears.

Members are now calling for urgent action to protect the historic village’s 450 residents.

‘Immediate action is needed’

Culross Community Council chairman Steven Burnett says traffic and parking challenges are escalating.

“The safety risks are growing and it’s clear immediate action is needed,” he said.

“We’ve been calling for meaningful dialogue and concrete solutions.

“But the response from Fife Council has been disappointingly muted.

“Our community’s safety cannot be overlooked any longer.”

Mr Burnett says Culross welcomes visitors and recognises the importance of tourism to the local economy.

However, improvements are needed to ensure the preservation of village heritage.

And he wants to set up a meeting with politicians and council chiefs to discuss options.

“Culross deserves better,” he said.

Driveways blocked and cobbles ‘wrecked’

Councillor Sam Steele shares the community council’s concerns.

“On Sunday, cars were parked on the grass at Balgownie West Park,” she said.

“That’s a play area and kids had been playing football just prior to it.

“The issue is, it’s happening all the time.

“I was there today, a Tuesday, and at 10.30am the car parks were already full.

“We’re not trying to discourage tourism but it needs to be managed.”

The SNP councillor added: “Outlander is so well-loved that it’s bringing lots more people, which is good.

“But some residents can’t get out their driveways because cars are parked over them. It’s really irresponsible.

“There’s also an issue with campervans parking for days at a time and taking up spaces.

“And cobbles are getting wrecked because of the extra wheels going over them.”

Fife Council ‘aware of Culross parking issues’

Dunfermline SNP MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville has agreed to meet the community council to discuss the issue.

She said: “I hope Fife Council starts to take the community’s concerns about this seriously, which unfortunately does not appear to have happened so far.”

Council transportation manager Phil Clarke said: “We’re aware of the issues in Culross and have already put some restrictions in place.

“We’ll investigate to see if any further measures are needed.”