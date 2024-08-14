Care Inspectorate shuts down “chaotic” Forfar residential home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Care Inspectorate shuts down “chaotic” Forfar residential home

Lochbank was warned by the care watchdog just a few months ago its registration could be removed following a damning inspection report.

By Graham Brown
The Care Inspectorate has cancelled the registration of Lochbank in Forfar. Image: Kennedy Care Group
The Care Inspectorate has cancelled the registration of Lochbank in Forfar. Image: Kennedy Care Group

A “chaotic” Forfar care home slated in a damning report has effectively been closed down by the Care Inspectorate.

Lochbank Manor was served an improvement notice by the watchdog just three months ago.

It followed an inspection which revealed “despicable” staffing levels and concerns for residents there.

But despite the warning, the regulator said there had been no significant improvement at the 35-bed Graham Crescent home.

Lochbank Manor care home in Forfar.
The interior of Lochbank in Forfar. Image: Kennedy Care Group

And last week it told operator Kennedy Care Group the registration for the premises was being cancelled.

It is understood residents were moved out of the home at just 48 hours notice.

They are believed to have been transferred to other homes operated by the Forfar-based company.

Kennedy Care Group is yet to comment on the Lochbank situation.

How the Lochbank situation developed

In May, the Care Inspectorate issued an improvement notice in the wake of a highly-critical inspection report.

Their visit a month earlier sparked “serious concerns” about staffing.

Inspectors also said there were “significant weaknesses” in support provided to care users.

One resident’s condition had deteriorated as a result of staff failing to follow “advice and guidance provided by healthcare professionals”.

Three of the key inspection areas were considered “weak” by inspectors.

And it came 12 months after a previous Lochbank inspection raised worries around understaffing.

That report also highlighted a high number of unwitnessed falls in the care home.

Parts of the operation were also branded “weak” at that time.

Care Inspectorate invoke cancellation powers

The Care Inspectorate cancelled the home’s registration through a Section 73 notice.

The regulator said: “On May 3 2024, the Care Inspectorate issued an improvement notice to the provider of Lochbank, requiring it to make significant improvements to the care being provided.

“The provider was advised that if there was no significant improvement, the Care Inspectorate intended to propose to cancel the service’s registration.

“Sometime later, the Care Inspectorate determined that no significant improvement had been made.”

Lochbank was warned in late June its registration was going to be cancelled.

Lochbank Care Home in Forfar.
The care home dining area. Image: Kennedy Care Group

Kennedy Care Group was given 14 days to make written objections to the proposal, which it did.

But after considering the representations, the Care Inspectorate ultimately decided to proceed with the cancellation.

The operator did not exercise its right to appeal the decision to a sheriff.

It led to the registration being cancelled last week.

Kennedy Care Group has not yet responded to a request for comment.

In May it said it was “extremely disappointed” to have been served an enforcement notice.

It added at the time: “Kennedy Care Group would like to reassure all of our residents and families that we are working closely with representatives from the Care Inspectorate and Angus Health and Social Care Partnership to remedy the identified areas which have not met expected standards”.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Buildings and bridges associated with Kerr's miniature railway still remain. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Miniature railway owner dashes hopes of return for Arbroath attraction
Eastern Cemetery, Arbroath.
Victim assaulted by two men near Arbroath cemetery
Folk tuning into the Angus Council meeting were met with a blank screen. Image: Angus Council/You Tube
Gremlins strike Angus Council You Tube stream for second time this month
Rebecca Tasker
Driver jailed for killing young Angus mum in A90 crash near Dundee
Ninewells Hospital
Inquiry into death of woman in Ninewells day after baby died hears from grieving…
The Northern Lights from Letham, near Cupar. Image: David Hamilton
Spectacular photos of Northern Lights across Tayside and Fife
Derrick Page has been traced by police. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 83, reported missing in Montrose traced 'safe and well'
An overflowing Dundee recycling point during the bin strikes in 2022. Image: Bryan Copland/DC Thomson
All bin strikes across Tayside, Fife and Stirling suspended after fresh pay offer
2
Graham Oliphant
Tayside aristocrat avoids driving ban to keep Just Eat delivery job
Flood alert for Tayside Fife and Stirling as Perth floodgates closed
Flood alerts issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as Perth floodgates closed

Conversation