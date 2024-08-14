Care Inspectorate shuts down “chaotic” Forfar residential home

A “chaotic” Forfar care home slated in a damning report has effectively been closed down by the Care Inspectorate.

Lochbank Manor was served an improvement notice by the watchdog just three months ago.

It followed an inspection which revealed “despicable” staffing levels and concerns for residents there.

But despite the warning, the regulator said there had been no significant improvement at the 35-bed Graham Crescent home.

And last week it told operator Kennedy Care Group the registration for the premises was being cancelled.

It is understood residents were moved out of the home at just 48 hours notice.

They are believed to have been transferred to other homes operated by the Forfar-based company.

Kennedy Care Group is yet to comment on the Lochbank situation.

How the Lochbank situation developed

In May, the Care Inspectorate issued an improvement notice in the wake of a highly-critical inspection report.

Their visit a month earlier sparked “serious concerns” about staffing.

Inspectors also said there were “significant weaknesses” in support provided to care users.

One resident’s condition had deteriorated as a result of staff failing to follow “advice and guidance provided by healthcare professionals”.

Three of the key inspection areas were considered “weak” by inspectors.

And it came 12 months after a previous Lochbank inspection raised worries around understaffing.

That report also highlighted a high number of unwitnessed falls in the care home.

Parts of the operation were also branded “weak” at that time.

Care Inspectorate invoke cancellation powers

The Care Inspectorate cancelled the home’s registration through a Section 73 notice.

The regulator said: “On May 3 2024, the Care Inspectorate issued an improvement notice to the provider of Lochbank, requiring it to make significant improvements to the care being provided.

“The provider was advised that if there was no significant improvement, the Care Inspectorate intended to propose to cancel the service’s registration.

“Sometime later, the Care Inspectorate determined that no significant improvement had been made.”

Lochbank was warned in late June its registration was going to be cancelled.

Kennedy Care Group was given 14 days to make written objections to the proposal, which it did.

But after considering the representations, the Care Inspectorate ultimately decided to proceed with the cancellation.

The operator did not exercise its right to appeal the decision to a sheriff.

It led to the registration being cancelled last week.

Kennedy Care Group has not yet responded to a request for comment.

In May it said it was “extremely disappointed” to have been served an enforcement notice.

It added at the time: “Kennedy Care Group would like to reassure all of our residents and families that we are working closely with representatives from the Care Inspectorate and Angus Health and Social Care Partnership to remedy the identified areas which have not met expected standards”.