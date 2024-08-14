Perth takeaway fans travel from Liverpool, Wick – and Dundee – for one last dish before closing time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth takeaway fans travel from Liverpool, Wick – and Dundee – for one last dish before closing time

China China boss Pete Chan says Dundonians have been among his most loyal customers since he announced he was shutting up shop.

By Morag Lindsay
Pete Chan in China China takeaway with four other men with their arms around one another's shoulders
Pete Chan, second from right, with Dundee Dance Event pals Steve Stewart, Billy Morris, Chris Mann and Mike MacDonald at China China in Perth. Image: Supplied.

A Perth takeaway boss says he has been blown away by the lengths customers have gone to since he announced his shop was shutting.

Diners have travelled from as far afield as Wick, Liverpool, Skye and the Borders since Pete Chan revealed he was quitting his China China premises at Craigie Cross.

And a steady stream of Dundonians have also been making the 40-mile round trip.

Pete says it’s been a hectic few weeks, filled with old faces.

And he’s issued a special thank you for the loyalty he’s been shown from Tayside’s other city.

Pete Chan outside China China with a group of men with scooters parked outside
Pete Chan welcomes members of the Dundee Scooter Review to China China, Perth. Image: Supplied.

“It’s been an incredible journey of 21 years,” he said.

“And I’d like to thank the people of Dundee for their tremendous support over the past two decades.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, China China is the most visited Chinese kitchen in Perth by Dundonians.”

The support has worked both ways.

China China has been a long-time sponsor of the Dundee Dance Event.

Pete Chan and Hannah Laing
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing is a China China regular. Image: Supplied

And DDE stalwarts Mike Macdonald and Billy Morris have agreed to play at a China China closing party for friends and former staff at the end of August.

Energy bills blamed for takeaway closure

Pete announced the closure of China China in June.

In a statement at the time, he said: “After 21 years, we now have just a couple of months left.

“It’s been a very tough few years especially since Covid and energy bills have literally killed us.

Pete seated at table in China China with woman with two young boys eating food and giving thumbs up
Pete Chan with Dundee visitors Buddy Young, Max Henderson and Lynne Young at the Perth premises. Image: Supplied

“We are paying up to six times what we used to pay for gas and four or five times more for electricity.

“We kept on going hoping for a better tomorrow but with no government help it is very, very difficult.”

It came after supporters rallied to help pay for emergency roof repairs at the Craigie Cross premises in March.

Pete arm in arm with Claire, Billy and Owen Morris inside China China
Claire, Billy and Owen Morris travelled from Dundee to Perth to lend their support to Pete Chan and China China. Image: Supplied.

The £3,528 was later donated to three local charities after the business’s insurers paid up.

China China has won fans across Scotland, thanks to its gluten-free range.

China China boss did bit for Perth community

Pete Chan is well known in Perth for supporting various community causes.

He offered free meals for jobless people at Christmas and dished up free meals to council workers and NHS staff during the Covid pandemic.

He is also one of the founders of the weekly Bag o Chips mental health walk in Perth, which recently celebrated its third anniversary.

Pete Chan, Alex McClintock, Brian Provan and Paul Garvie in front of a group of fellow walkers at Perth's North Inch
Pete Chan, Alex McClintock, Brian Provan and Paul Garvie on the third anniversary of Perth’s Bag O Chips walk. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Walkers meet outside Bell’s Sports Centre at the North Inch every Wednesday morning at 10am.

Pete has said he intends to take a breather after the China China closing party, before possibly returning with a new project.

More from Perth & Kinross

Edward Townsley
'Inveterate fraudster and thief' from Perthshire scammed people across Scotland
Council leader handing over keys for Letham Hub watched by invited guests
£3.4m Letham Hub handover marks new dawn for Perth community
Fraser Turnbull with a sunflower
Sunflower displays across Perth and Kinross cancelled due to 'rubbish' summer
A view of Kilgraston independent school in Perthshire
Perthshire boarding school closes down just a year after being saved
10
The Malt House in Perth.
Legendary Perth pub closes as owner issues thank you to punters
Hand holding Abernethy pearl in mussel shell
Abernethy Pearl: Does jewel in Cairncross crown belong in Perth Museum?
Rebecca Tasker
Driver jailed for killing young Angus mum in A90 crash near Dundee
The Northern Lights from Letham, near Cupar. Image: David Hamilton
Spectacular photos of Northern Lights across Tayside and Fife
Fortune Palace, Airlie Street, Alyth.
Reopening plan revealed for Alyth Chinese takeaway that has been shut for 4+ years
The Craigmill Skill Centre is based at Strathmartine. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee disability centre to close with patients moved to Perth

Conversation