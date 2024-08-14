Perth takeaway fans travel from Liverpool, Wick – and Dundee – for one last dish before closing time

A Perth takeaway boss says he has been blown away by the lengths customers have gone to since he announced his shop was shutting.

Diners have travelled from as far afield as Wick, Liverpool, Skye and the Borders since Pete Chan revealed he was quitting his China China premises at Craigie Cross.

And a steady stream of Dundonians have also been making the 40-mile round trip.

Pete says it’s been a hectic few weeks, filled with old faces.

And he’s issued a special thank you for the loyalty he’s been shown from Tayside’s other city.

“It’s been an incredible journey of 21 years,” he said.

“And I’d like to thank the people of Dundee for their tremendous support over the past two decades.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, China China is the most visited Chinese kitchen in Perth by Dundonians.”

The support has worked both ways.

China China has been a long-time sponsor of the Dundee Dance Event.

And DDE stalwarts Mike Macdonald and Billy Morris have agreed to play at a China China closing party for friends and former staff at the end of August.

Energy bills blamed for takeaway closure

Pete announced the closure of China China in June.

In a statement at the time, he said: “After 21 years, we now have just a couple of months left.

“It’s been a very tough few years especially since Covid and energy bills have literally killed us.

“We are paying up to six times what we used to pay for gas and four or five times more for electricity.

“We kept on going hoping for a better tomorrow but with no government help it is very, very difficult.”

It came after supporters rallied to help pay for emergency roof repairs at the Craigie Cross premises in March.

The £3,528 was later donated to three local charities after the business’s insurers paid up.

China China has won fans across Scotland, thanks to its gluten-free range.

China China boss did bit for Perth community

Pete Chan is well known in Perth for supporting various community causes.

He offered free meals for jobless people at Christmas and dished up free meals to council workers and NHS staff during the Covid pandemic.

He is also one of the founders of the weekly Bag o Chips mental health walk in Perth, which recently celebrated its third anniversary.

Walkers meet outside Bell’s Sports Centre at the North Inch every Wednesday morning at 10am.

Pete has said he intends to take a breather after the China China closing party, before possibly returning with a new project.