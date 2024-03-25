Perth takeaway boss passing on roof repair donations to charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perth takeaway boss passing on roof repair donations to charity

Supporters dug deep after Pete Chan's Perth takeaway was hit with a £18k repair bill. Now three local charities will benefit

By Morag Lindsay
Pete Chan in his takeaway kitchen at China China, Perth
Pete Chan is donating more than £3,500 raised by supporters to charity. Kenny Smith / DCT Media

Perth takeaway boss Pete Chan is handing over more than £3,500 to local charities after pals rallied round to pay for emergency repairs.

Supporters came to the China China owner’s aid after he was hit with an £18,000 bill to fix the premises’ flat roof.

However, Pete says his insurers have now confirmed they will help to meet the costs.

And he is giving the £3,528 donated by customers and followers to three local charities.

The first donation of £1,528 was handed over to The Lighthouse mental health service today.

The remaining £2,000 will be split between The Neuk, another Perth-based mental health charity, and CHAS, which runs the Rachel House children’s hospice at Kinross.

Pete said he was humbled and delighted by the outcome and thanked supporters for their “love and generosity”.

Pete Chan holding plates of food outside his China China premises in Perth.
Pete Chan outside his China China takeaway in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith /DC Thomson.

“I have checked in with the vast majority of folks that donated and they have all totally agreed with my decision, that these funds can be officially donated to several local charities,” he said.

“To be perfectly honest, I never ever thought  I’d be in this fortunate predicament.

“Thank you all again so much for sprinkling ‘a little sunshine’ on to my life. I will be sure to pass it on.”

Pete Chan ‘buy a takeaway’ plea sparked flood of donations

Pete, one of the founding members of the Bag O Chips mental health walk in Perth, was horrified when he was told the flat roof repairs would amount to around £18,000.

He said the blow couldn’t have come at a worse time for China China.

The cost of living crisis, rising energy costs and inflation have already created the toughest trading conditions he can remember.

He initially appealed to followers on Facebook, asking them to consider buying a takeaway meal or two to help the business stay afloat.

But, as the donations poured in, he was given the good news from his insurers.

Pete Chan with three other men in front of a group of people on Perth's Bag o Chips mental health walk
Pete Chan with fellow Bag O Chips walk stalwarts Alex McClintock, Brian Provan and Paul Garvie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I’m obviously delighted with this outcome,” he said.

“There may be a shortfall of what is needed to bring the flat roof to a 2024 standard.

“However, meeting this will be more achievable than the initial proposal for the whole works.”

Pete says he also intends to raffle prizes donated by friends in aid of charity too.

The Lighthouse offers safe space in a crisis

The Lighthouse is a Perth-based non-profit service offering crisis support for anyone aged 12 and over who is at risk of self-harm or suicide.

It provides a crisis line and a safe space, as well as outreach services and family support. Staff and volunteers also work to raise awareness of mental health issues.

The Lighthouse is based at The Neuk, 18 St Paul’s Square, Perth, and is open from 10am-4pm Monday to Friday.

The free freephone crisis line – 0800 121 4820 – is open from 10am to 10pm Monday to Friday.

