Perth takeaway boss passing on roof repair donations to charity

Perth takeaway boss Pete Chan is handing over more than £3,500 to local charities after pals rallied round to pay for emergency repairs.

Supporters came to the China China owner’s aid after he was hit with an £18,000 bill to fix the premises’ flat roof.

However, Pete says his insurers have now confirmed they will help to meet the costs.

And he is giving the £3,528 donated by customers and followers to three local charities.

The first donation of £1,528 was handed over to The Lighthouse mental health service today.

The remaining £2,000 will be split between The Neuk, another Perth-based mental health charity, and CHAS, which runs the Rachel House children’s hospice at Kinross.

Pete said he was humbled and delighted by the outcome and thanked supporters for their “love and generosity”.

“I have checked in with the vast majority of folks that donated and they have all totally agreed with my decision, that these funds can be officially donated to several local charities,” he said.

“To be perfectly honest, I never ever thought I’d be in this fortunate predicament.

“Thank you all again so much for sprinkling ‘a little sunshine’ on to my life. I will be sure to pass it on.”

Pete Chan ‘buy a takeaway’ plea sparked flood of donations

Pete, one of the founding members of the Bag O Chips mental health walk in Perth, was horrified when he was told the flat roof repairs would amount to around £18,000.

He said the blow couldn’t have come at a worse time for China China.

The cost of living crisis, rising energy costs and inflation have already created the toughest trading conditions he can remember.

He initially appealed to followers on Facebook, asking them to consider buying a takeaway meal or two to help the business stay afloat.

But, as the donations poured in, he was given the good news from his insurers.

“I’m obviously delighted with this outcome,” he said.

“There may be a shortfall of what is needed to bring the flat roof to a 2024 standard.

“However, meeting this will be more achievable than the initial proposal for the whole works.”

Pete says he also intends to raffle prizes donated by friends in aid of charity too.

The Lighthouse offers safe space in a crisis

The Lighthouse is a Perth-based non-profit service offering crisis support for anyone aged 12 and over who is at risk of self-harm or suicide.

It provides a crisis line and a safe space, as well as outreach services and family support. Staff and volunteers also work to raise awareness of mental health issues.

The Lighthouse is based at The Neuk, 18 St Paul’s Square, Perth, and is open from 10am-4pm Monday to Friday.

The free freephone crisis line – 0800 121 4820 – is open from 10am to 10pm Monday to Friday.