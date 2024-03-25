‘World’s premier Beatles tribute band’ to bring Fab Four magic to Dundee

A band dubbed the “world’s premier Beatles tribute act” are heading for Dundee.

The Bootleg Beatles, who have played thousands of shows since they were formed in 1980, will play Fat Sam’s on Friday September 6.

The band are renowned for recreating each stage of The Beatles’ careers in intimate detail.

One of their biggest moments came in 1996, when they supported Oasis at Knebworth in front of 250,000 people.

Tickets on sale this week for The Bootleg Beatles in Dundee

Three years later, the group re-enacted the Liverpool band’s famous rooftop performance at London’s Saville Row.

They have also performed at Glastonbury and at Buckingham Palace during Queen Elizabeth’s Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Tickets for the performance go on sale at 10am this Thursday through Gigs in Scotland.

A pre-sale for fans signed up to the website starts on Wednesday.

The show comes more than 60 years after The Beatles famously performed two 30-minute sets at the Caird Hall – during which the phrase Beatlemania was coined.