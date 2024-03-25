Dundee Ann Summers shop shuts as stock cleared from store

The Ann Summers shop in Dundee has closed in a further setback for the city centre.

The lingerie store had its final trading day on Saturday.

Workers cleared stock from the Reform Street shop on Monday morning.

A member of staff said they were told of the store’s closure in January.

It comes just days after the imminent closure of the nearby Shoezone store on High Street was confirmed.

Mexican restaurant Loco Rita’s is also shutting this weekend, while Perth Road shop SookSouk had its final day of trading on Saturday.

More than a quarter of shops on Reform Street empty

According to The Courier’s retail tracker, Reform Street has one of the highest vacancy rates in the city with more than a quarter of units lying empty.

However, the street did receive a boost with the opening of a new bubble tea takeaway earlier this month.

A dental practice is also being planned for the former Victoria Wine unit on Reform Street – which has been vacant for 14 years.

A Courier investigation has revealed how retail tycoon Mike Ashley is linked to several empty shop sites in Dundee.

The Courier has contacted Ann Summers for comment on the closure of its Dundee store.