Home News Perth & Kinross

Notorious Perth fly-tipping hotspot cleared after 15 years as more than 200 tonnes of rubbish removed

The Lower Friarton site had 'got out of control' with some waste dating back 15 years.

By Kieran Webster
Fly-tipped waste dumped at the Lower Friarton site
The Lower Friarton site had got "out of control". Image: Perth and Kinross Council

More than 230 tonnes of rubbish has been cleared from a notorious fly-tipping site in Perth.

A hit squad of workers used heavy machinery to remove 15 years’ worth of waste from private land in Lower Friarton.

The clean-up operation was a joint effort between the council, Sepa, Scottish Water and Tay Salmon Fisheries and took three days.

Rubbish was taken to local waste sites for metal and plastic recycling.

Picture shows the site being cleared.
The council, Sepa, Scottish Water and Tay Salmon Fisheries helped clear the site. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

Fences and security cameras are now set to be installed, following further clean-up work.

Illegal dumping site an ‘eyesore’

Perth and Kinross Council Leader Councillor Grant Laing, said: “This area has been an eyesore for some time, and so I am very glad that this partnership effort has got the site cleared.

“Rubbish and waste was being dumped right at the edge of the river and so it was posing an environmental risk.

“We estimate that some of the illegally dumped waste had been there for around 15 years, and the fact we took away over 200 tonnes showed the scale of the problem.

“Fly-tippers can end up with a £500 fine and in serious cases, they will end up in court with a criminal record.

“Perth & Kinross provides several ways to get rid of bulky waste, including at our recycling centres and through special waste uplifts.”

The waste has been cleared from the site.
Over 230 tonnes of waste has been cleared. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

Alex Macaskill, Sepa unit manager Falkirk, Alloa, Stirling and Perth, added: “Illegal operators often hide what they plan to do with waste they collect, which can lead to fly-tipping like we’ve seen at Friarton.

“If you’re planning a clear-out, you can help tackle waste crime by refusing to engage the services of people that are not authorised.

“Don’t entrust your waste to someone if they are unable to tell you basic information like their Sepa waste carrier registration number and the named site they are taking the waste to.”

Cases of fly-tipping can be reported to the council by calling 01738 476476 or emailing sct@pkc.gov.uk.

