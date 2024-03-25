VIDEO: Terrifying moment masked robber threatens Perth shop worker with knife

A Perth shop worker has told of the terrifying moment a masked robber threatened him with a knife and demanded money from his till.

The assailant entered Minas Stores on North Methven Street on Friday night and demanded that Jawad Anwar hand over cash.

Jawad, 31, says he was “scared for his life” and that the incident, which was captured on CCTV, has left him “nervous and frightened”.

He told The Courier: “A man came into the shop and he was about 6ft 2in tall.

“He was wearing a blue mask and big goggles with a hood and black jacket.

“He was also wearing blue jeans and sneakers.

“The moment he came into my shop, I knew something was wrong because he was all covered up.

“We’re usually very busy on Friday and Saturday nights but at that time there were no customers in the shop.

‘What could I have done in front of a big knife?’

“He pointed the knife at me and said, ‘Open the till and give me the money’.

“I gave it to him. It was all the money out of my till.

“I called my boss immediately and he said to call the police.

“I feel very nervous and frightened. What could I have done in front of a big knife?”

The exact amount stolen has not been confirmed.

The shop was also targeted in a robbery back in October 2019.

Owner Bilal Bashir says he is worried for the safety of his staff.

He said: “Jawad called me and the way he was talking he was quite nervous.

“When I came he was quite upset.

“It’s not about the cash, it’s about the safety of him and the rest of my staff.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.40pm on Friday, we were called to a report of a robbery at a premises on North Methven Street, Perth.

“A man threatened an employee with a knife before making off with a sum of money.

“There were no injuries. Inquiries are ongoing.’’