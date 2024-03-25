VIDEO: Terrifying moment masked robber threatens Perth shop worker with knife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Terrifying moment masked robber threatens Perth shop worker with knife

"He pointed the knife at me and said, 'Open the till and give me the money'."

By Chloe Burrell

A Perth shop worker has told of the terrifying moment a masked robber threatened him with a knife and demanded money from his till.

The assailant entered Minas Stores on North Methven Street on Friday night and demanded that Jawad Anwar hand over cash.

Jawad, 31, says he was “scared for his life” and that the incident, which was captured on CCTV, has left him “nervous and frightened”.

He told The Courier: “A man came into the shop and he was about 6ft 2in tall.

Jawad Anwar.
Shop worker Jawad Anwar. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson

“He was wearing a blue mask and big goggles with a hood and black jacket.

“He was also wearing blue jeans and sneakers.

“The moment he came into my shop, I knew something was wrong because he was all covered up.

“We’re usually very busy on Friday and Saturday nights but at that time there were no customers in the shop.

‘What could I have done in front of a big knife?’

“He pointed the knife at me and said, ‘Open the till and give me the money’.

“I gave it to him. It was all the money out of my till.

“I called my boss immediately and he said to call the police.

“I feel very nervous and frightened. What could I have done in front of a big knife?”

The exact amount stolen has not been confirmed.

The shop was also targeted in a robbery back in October 2019.

Owner Bilal Bashir says he is worried for the safety of his staff.

Minas Store in Perth.
Minas Store in Perth. Image: Google Street View

He said: “Jawad called me and the way he was talking he was quite nervous.

“When I came he was quite upset.

“It’s not about the cash, it’s about the safety of him and the rest of my staff.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.40pm on Friday, we were called to a report of a robbery at a premises on North Methven Street, Perth.

“A man threatened an employee with a knife before making off with a sum of money.

“There were no injuries. Inquiries are ongoing.’’

