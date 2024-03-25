Watch dramatic moment stolen lorry smashes into Arbroath shop

This is the dramatic moment a stolen lorry smashed into the front of an Arbroath shop in an early morning ram raid.

The HGV drove into Mayfield Foodstore on Friday – leaving the shop in ruins.

In CCTV footage recorded by Kawa Barber next door, the lorry is seen driving into the building before bouncing back a few feet.

The driver – apparently wearing a high-vis vest – then gets out the cab and heads into the shop.

A second individual gets out of the passenger seat and picks something up from the wreckage before making their way back to the cab.

The driver is then seen dashing back into the lorry, which quickly moves away, leaving a pile of rubble in its wake.

The whole incident is over in about a minute.

The lorry – which was stolen from a learner driver school – was found dumped in the Leysmill area near Arbroath later that day.

Police continue investigation into Arbroath shop ram raid

A police investigation into the ram raid is ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 5.50am on Friday, we received a report of an attempted break-in to two shops in Mayfield Terrace, Arbroath involving a stolen lorry.

“It was also involved in a crash with a parked car on Lethnot Road a short time later.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”