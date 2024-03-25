Watch dramatic moment stolen lorry smashes into Arbroath shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Watch dramatic moment stolen lorry smashes into Arbroath shop

The whole incident was over in about a minute.

By Ben MacDonald

This is the dramatic moment a stolen lorry smashed into the front of an Arbroath shop in an early morning ram raid.

The HGV drove into Mayfield Foodstore on Friday – leaving the shop in ruins.

In CCTV footage recorded by Kawa Barber next door, the lorry is seen driving into the building before bouncing back a few feet.

The driver – apparently wearing a high-vis vest – then gets out the cab and heads into the shop.

The front of Mayfield Foodstore after the ram raid. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
The damaged lorry was dumped near Arbroath. Image: David Hall

A second individual gets out of the passenger seat and picks something up from the wreckage before making their way back to the cab.

The driver is then seen dashing back into the lorry, which quickly moves away, leaving a pile of rubble in its wake.

The whole incident is over in about a minute.

The lorry – which was stolen from a learner driver school – was found dumped in the  Leysmill area near Arbroath later that day.

Police continue investigation into Arbroath shop ram raid

A police investigation into the ram raid is ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 5.50am on Friday, we received a report of an attempted break-in to two shops in Mayfield Terrace, Arbroath involving a stolen lorry.

“It was also involved in a crash with a parked car on Lethnot Road a short time later.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

